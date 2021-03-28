Biden invites 40 leaders including PM Hasina to climate summit

US President Joe Biden has invited 40 world leaders including Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for a virtual leaders' summit on climate scheduled for next month.

The leaders' summit on climate will underscore the urgency - and the economic benefits - of stronger climate action, according to a statement by the White House on Friday. The two-day summit will be held from April 22 to 23.

It will be a key milestone

on the road to the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) this November in Glasgow.

Biden has invited 40 leaders of the summit including, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Saudi Arabia King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison. From South Asia, he has invited -- PM Sheikh Hasina, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bhutan Prime Minister Lotay Tshering among others, says a White House press release.

In his invitation, the President urged leaders to use the summit as an opportunity to outline how their countries will contribute to stronger climate ambition, according to the White House statement.

By the time of the Summit, the White House said that the US will announce an ambitious 2030 emissions target as its new Nationally Determined Contribution under the Paris Agreement.

The summit will reconvene the US-led Major Economies Forum on Energy and Climate, which brings together 17 countries responsible for approximately 80 per cent of global emissions and global GDP, the statement read.

"The President also invited the heads of other countries that are demonstrating strong climate leadership, are especially vulnerable to climate impacts, or are charting innovative pathways to a net-zero economy. Some business and civil society leaders will also participate in the Summit," the statement read.

The themes of the Summit will include galvanising efforts by the world's major economies to reduce emissions during this critical decade to keep a limit to warming of 1.5 degree Celsius within reach and mobilising public and private sector finance to drive the net-zero transition and to help vulnerable countries cope with climate impacts.

The summit will also look into the economic benefits of climate action, with a strong emphasis on job creation, and the importance of ensuring all communities and workers benefit from the transition to a new clean energy economy and spurring transformational technologies that can help reduce emissions and adapt to climate change, while also creating enormous new economic opportunities and building the industries of the future, the White House said.

Among other key issues include showcasing sub-national and non-state actors that are committed to green recovery and an equitable vision for limiting warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius, and are working closely with national governments to advance ambition and resilience, it said.

The two-day summit will also discuss opportunities to strengthen capacity to protect lives and livelihoods from the impacts of climate change, address the global security challenges posed by climate change and the impact on readiness, and address the role of nature-based solutions in achieving net-zero by 2050 goals, the White House said. -Agencies









