BGB deployed after anti-Modi protests

Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) personnel have been deployed across the country including the capital after deadly protests by hardline Islamists against a visit by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

BGB Public Relations Official Lt Col Faizur Rahman confirmed the matter on Friday night.

Lt Col Faizur said the VVIPs are now staying in the country. Many Islamic organisations are demonstrating anti-Modi protests.

The BGB personnel were deployed since Friday night to keep the law and order situation normal, he added.

The violence, which began Friday at the main mosque in the capital Dhaka, spread to several key districts, leaving five people dead and scores injured.

Facebook has been restricted in the country, a company spokesman said after users complained they could not access the site since late Friday afternoon as images and reports of the violence were shared in social media.

A spokesman for the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), which also acts as a reserve paramilitary force to maintain law and order, said it had deployed troops since Friday night.

Over 50 people, including journalists, were injured in a clash among the police, Chhatra League and Jubo League and protesters at Baitul Mukarram National Mosque in the city on Friday protesting the visit of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Bangladesh.

While at Chattogram's Hathazari, at least four people, including three Hefazat-e-Islam Bangladesh activists, were killed and dozens injured in a clash between police and the demonstrators protesting the visit of Modi.

In Brahmanbaria, a madrasa student was also killed in police firing during a protest over the issue.

Meanwhile, Hefazat-e-Islam Bangladesh on Friday night announced a countrywide protest on Saturday and a dawn-to-dusk hartal for Sunday protesting the attack and killing of its activists in Dhaka, Chattogram and Brahmanbaria.

In 2013 police clashed with tens of thousands of Hefazat supporters in Dhaka, leaving nearly 50 people dead. Hefazat aside, a diverse range of Bangladeshi groups -- including students, leftists and other Islamist outfits -- have been staging protests against Modi's visit.





