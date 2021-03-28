Hasina, Modi open 5 projects

Bangladesh and India jointly inaugurated and laid the foundation of five projects virtually following the bilateral talks between Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Prime Minister's Office on Saturday.

PM's Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim briefed reporters after the meeting.

The projects are ground-breaking ceremony for Infrastructure Development for Power Evacuation Facilities of Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant, introduction of new passenger train service "Mitali Express" between Dhaka and New Jalpaiguri and extended development work at Rabindra Bhawan Kuthibari in Shilaidaha, Kushtia.

The other projects are laying the foundation stone of a monument at Ashuganj in memory of martyred members of Indian Allied Forces in Ashuganj and three new Border haats along the India-Bangladesh border.

Besides, the two prime ministers also witnessed a video on the concept of Swadhinata Sarak from Mujibnagar of Meherpur to connect Kolkata via Nadia.

Sheikh Hasina and Narendra Modi also unveiled commemorative stamps of the postal departments of their respective countries on the occasion of 50 years of Bangladesh-India friendship.

Meanwhile, the Indian Prime Minister handed over Sheikh Hasina a dummy key of the gift of 109 ambulances with life-support facility from the government of India to the government of Bangladesh.

Besides, Modi handed over a box to the Prime Minister to symbolise the gifting of 1.2 million doses of Covishield vaccine to Bangladesh from India.







