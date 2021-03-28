Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 28 March, 2021, 2:11 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest RMCH surgery doctor Abdul Hannan dies of COVID-19      
Home Front Page

Dhaka, Delhi ink five MoUs to boost cooperation

Published : Sunday, 28 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 67

Bangladesh and India on Saturday signed five memorandums of understanding (MoUs) to enhance cooperation in various sectors, including disaster management, resilience, and mitigation, trade, ICT, and sports.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi witnessed the MoU exchange ceremony after the bilateral talks between Bangladesh and India that
took place at the Prime Minister's Office in Dhaka on Saturday.
The MoUs are on disaster management, resilience, and mitigation, on Bangladesh National Cadet Corps (BNCC) and National Cadet Corps of India (INCC), and another on the establishment of a framework of cooperation in the area of trade remedial measures between Bangladesh and India.
Besides, a tripartite MoU on the supply of ICT equipment, courseware, and reference books and training for Bangladesh-Bharat Digital Service & Employment and Training (BDSET) Centre and another tripartite MoU on establishment of sports facilities in Rajshahi College field and surrounding areas were also signed.
Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Vikram Kumar Doraiswami and Secretary to the Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief of Bangladesh Md Mohsin exchanged the MoU on disaster management, resilience, and mitigation on behalf of the respective governments.
Director-General of Bangladesh National Cadet Corps Brigadier General Nahidul Islam Khan and High Commissioner of India to Bangladesh Vikram Kumar Doraiswami exchanged the MoU between Bangladesh National Cadet Corps and National Cadet Corps of India.
The Indian high commissioner and Commerce Secretary Dr Md Jafar Uddin exchanged the MoU on the establishment of a framework of cooperation in the area of trade remedial measures between Bangladesh and India.
Senior Secretary to the Information and Communication Technology Division of the Posts, Telecommunication and Information Technology Ministry Bangladesh NM Zeaul Alam and Vikram K Doraiswami exchanged the MoU on supply of ICT equipment, courseware and reference books and training for Bangladesh-Bharot Digital Service & Employment and Training (BDSET) Centre.
The Indian high commissioner and Secretary of the Secondary and Higher Education Division of the Ministry of Education of Bangladesh Md Mahbub Hossain exchanged the MoU on establishment of sports facilities in Rajshahi College field and surrounding areas on behalf of their respective governments.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
One dead, bombs thrown as India begins voting in two eastern states
Police Firing: BNP announces two-day demo
Biden suggests rival plan to China’s ‘Belt and Road’
Transport owners to defy Hefazat’s hartal call today
Protesters-police clash leave  5 dead in B'baria
Hefazat stages demo in Ctg, calls hartal today  
Biden invites 40 leaders including PM Hasina to climate summit
BGB deployed after anti-Modi protests


Latest News
Truck crashed into police box; Man, son die
Hefazat-police clashes leave several injured in N'ganj
3 killed in Ctg road accident
Attempt to murder case: Erfan Salim's bail stayed
Reception accorded to 30 Indian members of Allied Force
RMCH surgery doctor Abdul Hannan dies of COVID-19
New Zealand thrash Bangladesh by 66 runs
Driver killed in two trucks collision
Suspected suicide bomber at Indonesia church wounds several
2 BRTC buses set on fire in Rajshahi
Most Read News
Post COVID Syndrome
For the warriors we have lost he fight against depression…
Joy of rooftop gardening
Modi pays homage to Bangabandhu in Tungipara
Hefazat blocks Dhaka-Ctg highway; daylong hartal underway
Modi offers prayers at Satkhira temple
Myanmar coup and anti-coup locked in ‘Make or Break’
Five killed as protesters clash with police, BGB in Brahmanbaria
Ex-minister Mahbubur Rahman passes away
No train to be permitted to stop at Brahmanbaria station
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft