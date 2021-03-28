Dhaka, Delhi ink five MoUs to boost cooperation

Bangladesh and India on Saturday signed five memorandums of understanding (MoUs) to enhance cooperation in various sectors, including disaster management, resilience, and mitigation, trade, ICT, and sports.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi witnessed the MoU exchange ceremony after the bilateral talks between Bangladesh and India that

took place at the Prime Minister's Office in Dhaka on Saturday.

The MoUs are on disaster management, resilience, and mitigation, on Bangladesh National Cadet Corps (BNCC) and National Cadet Corps of India (INCC), and another on the establishment of a framework of cooperation in the area of trade remedial measures between Bangladesh and India.

Besides, a tripartite MoU on the supply of ICT equipment, courseware, and reference books and training for Bangladesh-Bharat Digital Service & Employment and Training (BDSET) Centre and another tripartite MoU on establishment of sports facilities in Rajshahi College field and surrounding areas were also signed.

Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Vikram Kumar Doraiswami and Secretary to the Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief of Bangladesh Md Mohsin exchanged the MoU on disaster management, resilience, and mitigation on behalf of the respective governments.

Director-General of Bangladesh National Cadet Corps Brigadier General Nahidul Islam Khan and High Commissioner of India to Bangladesh Vikram Kumar Doraiswami exchanged the MoU between Bangladesh National Cadet Corps and National Cadet Corps of India.

The Indian high commissioner and Commerce Secretary Dr Md Jafar Uddin exchanged the MoU on the establishment of a framework of cooperation in the area of trade remedial measures between Bangladesh and India.

Senior Secretary to the Information and Communication Technology Division of the Posts, Telecommunication and Information Technology Ministry Bangladesh NM Zeaul Alam and Vikram K Doraiswami exchanged the MoU on supply of ICT equipment, courseware and reference books and training for Bangladesh-Bharot Digital Service & Employment and Training (BDSET) Centre.

The Indian high commissioner and Secretary of the Secondary and Higher Education Division of the Ministry of Education of Bangladesh Md Mahbub Hossain exchanged the MoU on establishment of sports facilities in Rajshahi College field and surrounding areas on behalf of their respective governments. -UNB





