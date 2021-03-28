Highest daily C-19 deaths in 3 months

The country on Saturday saw 39 more deaths from Covid-19, the highest number of daily count in 101 days, bringing the death toll in the country to 8,869.

On December 15 last year, the number of deaths in a day was 40.

As many as 3,674 new infections were recorded in the last 24 hours until 8:00am on Saturday, taking the number of novel coronavirus cases in the country to 591,806, said a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The current positivity rate is 14.9 per cent while the total positivity rate stands at 12.96 per cent.

Besides, 1,971 patients were declared free of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, raising the total number of recoveries to 533,922. The recovery rate stands at 90.22 per cent, the release said.

A total of 24,664 samples were tested AT 224 labs across the country in the past 24 hours. A total of 4,566,694 samples have been tested in the country so far.

Among the deceased, 24 were men and 15 were women. They all died at hospitals. Of them, 28 died in Dhaka, five in Chattogram, two each in Rajshahi and Khulna, one each in Sylhet and Rangpur divisions.

The gender breakdown of Covid-19 victim shows that 6,695 of the total deceased were men and 2,174 were women.

Since the beginning, 5,028 people have died in Dhaka Division, 1,620 in Chittagong, 492 in Rajshahi, 573 in Khulna, 267 in Barisal, 317 in Sylhet, 372 in Rangpur, and 200 in Mymensingh divisions.

The country's maiden case was reported on March 8 last year and the first death from the virus was reported on March 18 the same year.

However, the fast-spreading coronavirus has claimed 2,781,000 lives and infected as many as 126,825,000 people across the world till Saturday, according to worldometer.

As many as 102,248,000 people have recovered from Covid-19, which has affected 219 countries.

The novel coronavirus broke out in China's Wuhan city in late December, 2019, and quickly spread throughout the world, becoming a pandemic in less than three months.





