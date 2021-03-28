Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 28 March, 2021, 2:11 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest RMCH surgery doctor Abdul Hannan dies of COVID-19      
Home Front Page

Highest daily C-19 deaths in 3 months

39 die, 3,674 infected in 24 hrs

Published : Sunday, 28 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 67
Staff Correspondent

The country on Saturday saw 39 more deaths from Covid-19, the highest number of daily count in 101 days, bringing the death toll in the country to 8,869.   
On December 15 last year, the number of deaths in a day was 40.
As many as 3,674 new infections were recorded in the last 24 hours until 8:00am on Saturday, taking the number of novel coronavirus cases in the country to 591,806, said a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).   
The current positivity rate is 14.9 per cent while the total positivity rate stands at 12.96 per cent.
Besides, 1,971 patients were declared free of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, raising the total number of recoveries to 533,922. The recovery rate stands at 90.22 per cent, the release said.
A total of 24,664 samples were tested AT 224 labs across the country in the past 24 hours. A total of 4,566,694 samples have been tested      in the country so far.
Among the deceased, 24 were men and 15 were women. They all died at hospitals. Of them, 28 died in Dhaka, five in Chattogram, two each in Rajshahi and Khulna, one each in Sylhet and Rangpur divisions.
The gender breakdown of Covid-19 victim shows that 6,695 of the total deceased were men and 2,174 were women.
Since the beginning, 5,028 people have died in Dhaka Division, 1,620 in Chittagong, 492 in Rajshahi, 573 in Khulna, 267 in Barisal, 317 in Sylhet, 372 in Rangpur, and 200 in Mymensingh divisions.
The country's maiden case was reported on March 8 last year and the first death from the virus was reported on March 18 the same year.
However, the fast-spreading coronavirus has claimed 2,781,000 lives and infected as many as 126,825,000 people across the world till Saturday, according to worldometer.
As many as 102,248,000 people have recovered from Covid-19, which has affected 219 countries.
The novel coronavirus broke out in China's Wuhan city in late December, 2019, and quickly spread throughout the world, becoming a pandemic in less than three months.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
One dead, bombs thrown as India begins voting in two eastern states
Police Firing: BNP announces two-day demo
Biden suggests rival plan to China’s ‘Belt and Road’
Transport owners to defy Hefazat’s hartal call today
Protesters-police clash leave  5 dead in B'baria
Hefazat stages demo in Ctg, calls hartal today  
Biden invites 40 leaders including PM Hasina to climate summit
BGB deployed after anti-Modi protests


Latest News
Truck crashed into police box; Man, son die
Hefazat-police clashes leave several injured in N'ganj
3 killed in Ctg road accident
Attempt to murder case: Erfan Salim's bail stayed
Reception accorded to 30 Indian members of Allied Force
RMCH surgery doctor Abdul Hannan dies of COVID-19
New Zealand thrash Bangladesh by 66 runs
Driver killed in two trucks collision
Suspected suicide bomber at Indonesia church wounds several
2 BRTC buses set on fire in Rajshahi
Most Read News
Post COVID Syndrome
For the warriors we have lost he fight against depression…
Joy of rooftop gardening
Modi pays homage to Bangabandhu in Tungipara
Hefazat blocks Dhaka-Ctg highway; daylong hartal underway
Modi offers prayers at Satkhira temple
Myanmar coup and anti-coup locked in ‘Make or Break’
Five killed as protesters clash with police, BGB in Brahmanbaria
Ex-minister Mahbubur Rahman passes away
No train to be permitted to stop at Brahmanbaria station
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft