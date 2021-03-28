Video
latest RMCH surgery doctor Abdul Hannan dies of COVID-19      
Home Front Page

Dhaka-Delhi decide to step up ties

Published : Sunday, 28 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 84

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a bilateral talk at the Prime Minister's Office in the capital on Saturday. PHOTO: PID

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a bilateral talk at the Prime Minister's Office in the capital on Saturday. PHOTO: PID

Bangladesh and India have agreed to accelerate the momentum that exists between the countries with an eye on next 50 years of cooperation in diversified areas.
The two countries also laid emphasis on having enhanced connectivity, not just between Bangladesh and India but beyond the two countries to ensure broader economic benefits.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said ground-level cooperation is needed to check all those incidents happening along the India-Bangladesh border.
The Indian Prime Minister came up with the remark when Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina requested him to look after the matter properly so that the sad border incidents could be reduced to a zero level.
The border incidents between the two neighbouring countries were discussed during the bilateral meeting held at the Prime Minister's Office.
PM's press secretary Ihsanul Karim briefed reporters after the meeting.
"Ground-level cooperation will help check this kind of incident," PM's press secretary Ihsanul Karim quoted the Indian Prime Minister as saying.
Talking about the water-sharing     of common rivers, including that of the Teesta River, Sheikh Hasina said the decision of signing the Teesta water-sharing treaty was taken jointly nine years back.
"But it's yet to be implemented," she said adding that the people living in the vicinity of the Teesta River have been suffering a lot.
In reply, the Indian Prime Minister said, "We're committed to a reasonable solution to sharing of water of all the rivers."
Regarding the Rohingya issue, Sheikh Hasina expected more active role of India regarding the repatriation of over one million Rohingyas.
She mentioned that the Rohingyas should be repatriated as soon as possible for preventing their involvement in drug business and terrorist activities. "The sooner the better," she said.
In reply, Narendra Modi said Indian wants sustainable return of the refugees.
Indian Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla also shared the outcome of talks between Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi on Saturday evening.
He said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina raised the Teesta issue while the Indian Prime Minister reiterated India's commitment to that end.
Responding to a question, Shringla said the Rohingya issue is an important issue which was discussed.
He said India shares border with both Bangladesh and Myanmar and will continue to work for safe, speedy and sustainable repatriation of Rohingyas to Myanmar.
The Indian Foreign Secretary touched upon all areas of cooperation at the briefing at a city hotel that lasted till 8:30pm. Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Vikram Kumar Doraiswami was also present.
Sheikh Hasina thanked the Indian government for sending Covid-19 vaccine to Bangladesh and said this reflects India's 'neighbour first' policy.
She said the first commercial consignment of Covid-19 vaccine has been used and hoped that the rest of the consignments will be delivered soon.
Sheikh Hasina also thanked the Indian Prime Minister for giving 1.2 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine as gift.    -Agencies


