Sunday, 28 March, 2021, 2:11 PM
Home Miscellaneous

30 Indian Allied Force members accorded reception

Published : Sunday, 28 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 69
Staff Correspondent

The Ministry of Liberation War Affairs has accorded a reception to the members of Indian Allied Forces who participated in the Liberation War of Bangladesh in 1971.
A reception has given on Saturday at a city hotel to 30 members of Indian Armed Forces who helped in the Liberation War.
Led by Narayanan Sankaran Nair, a retired Major General of the Indian Army who took part in the War of Liberation as a member of the Allied Forces, the members of the Indian Allied Forces have attended the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
Expressing gratitude to the foreign friends, Minister for Liberation War Affairs AK Mamajammel Haque said, "India's contribution to the War of Liberation will be forever remembered in the history of Bangladesh."
"Bangladesh could not have become independent in such a short time if India had not provided shelter, food and training to about one crore people. India has set a unique example of friendship by repatriating members of the Indian Allies just a few months after independence," he added.



