Driver of Hanif Paribahan bus held over Friday’s fatal accident

RAJSHAHI, Mar 27: the driver of the Hanif Paribahan bus whose reckless driving led to Friday's fatal accident in Rajshahi was arrested on Saturday.

The arrestee, Md Abdur Rahim, 35, is the son of Fazlur Rahman of Pirgacha village under Puthia upazila. Police arrested him from Mohendra bypass under Belpukur Police Station at around 2:00pm on charges of killing 17 people and injuring several others by reckless driving at Katakhali in Rajshahi. Friday's road accident on Dhaka-Rajshahi highway left 17 people dead, 11 of whom were burnt to death after a vehicle caught fire.

Nur Mohammad, sub-inspector of Rajshahi's Katakhali Police Station, filed the case with Puthia Police Station against Driver Md Abdur Rahim.

The driver has been made accused for reckless driving, endangering human life, hurting public safety and for "culpable homicide",

Motiar Rahman, officer-in-charge of Katakhali Police Station, said the arrested driver of Hanif Paribahan hit a microbus driving his bus recklessly on Friday, leaving 17 people on board the vehicle burnt alive and injuring several others.

According to the relatives of the deceased, members of five families were going to Rajshahi from Rangpur's Pirganj by the microbus for attending a picnic.

The passengers of the microbus were Salahuddin, his wife Kamrunnahar, their children Sajid and Saba and Kamrunnahar's sister Shamsunnahar of Rajarampur village; Boro Majidpur village's Phul Miah, his wife Nazma and their children Sumaiya, Sadia and Foysal; Mokhlesur Rahman and his wife Parvin Begum of Darikapara village; Tajul Islam Bhutto, his wife Mukta, and their child Eyamin of Pirganj Sadar; and Shahidul Islam and Hanif, the driver of the microbus, of Duramithipur village.

Mokhlesur and Parvin's son Pavel is now at the ICU of Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH). On the other hand, the helper of the Hanif Paribahan's bus is also undergoing treatment at the hospital.

The bodies were handed over to their families after post-mortem examinations at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital morgue on Saturday.





