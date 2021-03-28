Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 28 March, 2021, 2:11 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest RMCH surgery doctor Abdul Hannan dies of COVID-19      
Home City News

66,20,866 registered to receive C-19 vaccines

Published : Sunday, 28 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 75

A total of 66,20,866 people have so far been registered to receive C-19 vaccines in the country as the vaccination campaign was launched on January 27.
"As many as 66,20,866 people got registered till 2:30pm on Saturday to take COVID-19 vaccines," Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) sources said.
As of March 25, the number of vaccine receivers was 51,39,456. Among the vaccine receivers, 32,09,057 are male and 19,303,99 female as the countrywide vaccination campaign was launched on February 7.
People aged 40 years and above now can get registered to receive COVID- 19 vaccines, the health ministry sources said.
"The vaccination drive was conducted at 50 hospitals in Dhaka city and 1,005 hospitals outside the capital," the DGHS said, adding that the immunization programme will begin at 8:00am and continue till 2:30 pm every day.
But some hospitals will continue the vaccination programme throughout the day, the health official said.
People have been asked to register through visiting www.surokkha.gov.bd website to receive Covid-19 vaccines.    -BSS



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
66,20,866 registered to receive C-19 vaccines
Let Rohingya children live as full members of society: Unicef
Bharatiya Parishad, a council for tenants, forms a human chain in front of the National Press Club
‘Govt taken proper initiative to honour freedom fighters’
Former minister Mahbubur Rahman dies
Trouble mongers to be resisted with iron hand: Hasan
Celebrating 50 years of Independence
Sandwip OC offers unconditional apology to HC


Latest News
Truck crashed into police box; Man, son die
Hefazat-police clashes leave several injured in N'ganj
3 killed in Ctg road accident
Attempt to murder case: Erfan Salim's bail stayed
Reception accorded to 30 Indian members of Allied Force
RMCH surgery doctor Abdul Hannan dies of COVID-19
New Zealand thrash Bangladesh by 66 runs
Driver killed in two trucks collision
Suspected suicide bomber at Indonesia church wounds several
2 BRTC buses set on fire in Rajshahi
Most Read News
Post COVID Syndrome
For the warriors we have lost he fight against depression…
Joy of rooftop gardening
Modi pays homage to Bangabandhu in Tungipara
Hefazat blocks Dhaka-Ctg highway; daylong hartal underway
Modi offers prayers at Satkhira temple
Myanmar coup and anti-coup locked in ‘Make or Break’
Five killed as protesters clash with police, BGB in Brahmanbaria
Ex-minister Mahbubur Rahman passes away
No train to be permitted to stop at Brahmanbaria station
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft