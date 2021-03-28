66,20,866 registered to receive C-19 vaccines

A total of 66,20,866 people have so far been registered to receive C-19 vaccines in the country as the vaccination campaign was launched on January 27.

"As many as 66,20,866 people got registered till 2:30pm on Saturday to take COVID-19 vaccines," Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) sources said.

As of March 25, the number of vaccine receivers was 51,39,456. Among the vaccine receivers, 32,09,057 are male and 19,303,99 female as the countrywide vaccination campaign was launched on February 7.

People aged 40 years and above now can get registered to receive COVID- 19 vaccines, the health ministry sources said.

"The vaccination drive was conducted at 50 hospitals in Dhaka city and 1,005 hospitals outside the capital," the DGHS said, adding that the immunization programme will begin at 8:00am and continue till 2:30 pm every day.

But some hospitals will continue the vaccination programme throughout the day, the health official said.

People have been asked to register through visiting www.surokkha.gov.bd website to receive Covid-19 vaccines. -BSS