‘Govt taken proper initiative to honour freedom fighters’

Jatiya Sangsad Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury on Saturday said the government has taken proper initiative to honour all freedom fighters across the country.

Terming the freedom fighters as the worthy son of the soil, the Speaker said the valiant freedom fighters spontaneously participated in the war of independence to liberate the country from Pakistani occupation forces without any interest.

"So present government led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has taken proper initiative to honour the freedom fighters across the country," she said this while virtually joining a discussion and reception to the valiant freedom fighters at Pirganj upazila auditorium.

Paying rich tribute to all freedom fighters, the Speaker said responding to the call of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the freedom fighters had participated in the liberation war and made the country independent.







