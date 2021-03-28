

Former minister Mahbubur Rahman dies

He breathed his last at 5:25am at his residence.

He was buried at Banani Graveyard in the capital after his namaz-e-janaza at Baridhara mosque after Asr prayers on Saturday.

Mahbubur Rahman served as religious affairs minister and education minister under Hussain Muhammad Ershad cabinet in 1984 and 1986 respectively. Mahbubur joined the High Court as lawyer on December 12 in 1962. -BSS





