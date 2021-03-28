Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 28 March, 2021, 2:10 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest RMCH surgery doctor Abdul Hannan dies of COVID-19      
Home City News

Trouble mongers to be resisted with iron hand: Hasan

Published : Sunday, 28 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33

Sounding a note of warning against the trouble mongers, Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud on Saturday said any untoward incident centering the visit of the Indian premier will be checked with an iron hand.
"Any anarchy centering the visit of Indian Premier Narendra Modi who has come to show solidarity with Bangladesh on the golden jubilee of independence and the birth centenary of Bangabandhu will be suppressed with iron hand," he said.
The minister said this while unwrapping the book 'Bangabandhu for You' edited by Sattyam Ray Chowdhury at an auditorium of Jatiya Press Club in the capital. Friends of Bangladesh organised the programme.
Hasan said the vested quarter tried to create anarchy and they staged untoward incidents centering the visit of the Indian prime minister on the Independence Day of Bangladesh. But, they didn't observe the golden jubilee of independence of the country, he added.
"What is the relation between the visit of Indian premier and the rail station? Why they torched a land office? Why they carried out attack on police station?" he posed the questions.
"They are evil forces. And they are enemies of the liberation, sovereignty, peace and communal harmony," said Hasan, also Awami League joint general secretary.
He said fathers or grandfathers of many of them (trouble mongers) were razakars and they were against the Liberation War and were involved in violence on women and mass killing. The minister said, "Don't consider the flexibility of the government as weakness. The government is determined to suppress such untoward incidents with an iron hand."
Hasan said India gave shelter to one crore people during the Liberation War in 1971 and many Indians sacrificed blood along with the Freedom Fighters. "The then Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi visited many countries to mould world opinions in favour of the independence of Bangladesh and to free Bangabandhu. And, now Narendra Modi comes here as the Indian prime minister, not as a leader of any party," he added.    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
66,20,866 registered to receive C-19 vaccines
Let Rohingya children live as full members of society: Unicef
Bharatiya Parishad, a council for tenants, forms a human chain in front of the National Press Club
‘Govt taken proper initiative to honour freedom fighters’
Former minister Mahbubur Rahman dies
Trouble mongers to be resisted with iron hand: Hasan
Celebrating 50 years of Independence
Sandwip OC offers unconditional apology to HC


Latest News
Truck crashed into police box; Man, son die
Hefazat-police clashes leave several injured in N'ganj
3 killed in Ctg road accident
Attempt to murder case: Erfan Salim's bail stayed
Reception accorded to 30 Indian members of Allied Force
RMCH surgery doctor Abdul Hannan dies of COVID-19
New Zealand thrash Bangladesh by 66 runs
Driver killed in two trucks collision
Suspected suicide bomber at Indonesia church wounds several
2 BRTC buses set on fire in Rajshahi
Most Read News
Post COVID Syndrome
For the warriors we have lost he fight against depression…
Joy of rooftop gardening
Modi pays homage to Bangabandhu in Tungipara
Hefazat blocks Dhaka-Ctg highway; daylong hartal underway
Modi offers prayers at Satkhira temple
Myanmar coup and anti-coup locked in ‘Make or Break’
Five killed as protesters clash with police, BGB in Brahmanbaria
Ex-minister Mahbubur Rahman passes away
No train to be permitted to stop at Brahmanbaria station
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft