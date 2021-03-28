

US role in durable solution to Rohingya crisis



However, the Embassy of Bangladesh in Washington DC celebrated the 50th Anniversary of Independence and National Day of Bangladesh. Bangladesh ambassador made the remark during the celebration of golden jubilee.



Truly, the Rohingya crisis is one of the long standing crises of the contemporary world. Since the military takeover in Myanmar in 1970s, ethnic and religious minorities are being persecuted. In 2017, due to military crackdown, more than seven lakh Rohingya people entered Bangladesh. Since the beginning of the exodus, Bangladesh has been trying to resolve the problem diplomatically. Unfortunately, all the attempts of Bangladesh and international community resulted in failure. Under this situation, the recent military takeover in Myanmar has deepened uncertainty over Rohingya repatriation issue.



Hundreds of thousands of refugees are currently sheltered in several vast camps, spanning several Upazilas in Cox's Bazar. Their lack of access to education, income-generating activities and recreation is affecting them psychologically. On the other hand, having so many refugees in a relatively small area has created societal tensions. Simultaneously, it poses threat to local economy and environment. Moreover, recent fire incident at refugee camps represents the vulnerability of the community. Hence, the only sustainable solution of the crisis is voluntary repatriation of the Rohingyas with full citizenship.



It is not clear why the world community is reluctant to take stringent measures against those responsible for the genocidal activities. After the recent coup in Myanmar, it is feared that military may take punitive action against ethnic and religious minorities--since different armed groups are resurfacing by taking the opportunity of tumultuous situation of the country.



