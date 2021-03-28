Video
Sunday, 28 March, 2021
Editorial

US role in durable solution to Rohingya crisis

Published : Sunday, 28 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM

Bangladesh Ambassador to the United States has urged the country to lead the international community to find a durable solution to the long-standing Rohingya crisis. He also mentioned that the crisis might become a security threat for the entire Indo-Pacific Region. And that is why a sustainable solution is necessary before it is too late. The ambassador also expressed deep appreciation for the sustained humanitarian assistance and political support of the United States to the persecuted Rohingya population of Myanmar.

However, the Embassy of Bangladesh in Washington DC celebrated the 50th Anniversary of Independence and National Day of Bangladesh. Bangladesh ambassador made the remark during the celebration of golden jubilee.

Truly, the Rohingya crisis is one of the long standing crises of the contemporary world. Since the military takeover in Myanmar in 1970s, ethnic and religious minorities are being persecuted. In 2017, due to military crackdown, more than seven lakh Rohingya people entered Bangladesh. Since the beginning of the exodus, Bangladesh has been trying to resolve the problem diplomatically. Unfortunately, all the attempts of Bangladesh and international community resulted in failure. Under this situation, the recent military takeover in Myanmar has deepened uncertainty over Rohingya repatriation issue.

Hundreds of thousands of refugees are currently sheltered in several vast camps, spanning several Upazilas in Cox's Bazar. Their lack of access to education, income-generating activities and recreation is affecting them psychologically. On the other hand, having so many refugees in a relatively small area has created societal tensions. Simultaneously, it poses threat to local economy and environment. Moreover, recent fire incident at refugee camps represents the vulnerability of the community. Hence, the only sustainable solution of the crisis is voluntary repatriation of the Rohingyas with full citizenship.

It is not clear why the world community is reluctant to take stringent measures against those responsible for the genocidal activities. After the recent coup in Myanmar, it is feared that military may take punitive action against ethnic and religious minorities--since different armed groups are resurfacing by taking the opportunity of tumultuous situation of the country.

Bangladesh's plea to the US to find a durable solution is crucial considering the overall condition. The international community must come down heavily on Myanmar for its ethnic cleansing operations against the Rohingyas, its refusal to take its nationals back, human rights violation and military brutality on civilians. US along with international community must engage with Myanmar's closest allies in order to persuade the country to shun violence and take back its citizens. Most importantly, whatever the situation is, Bangladesh should not desist from its effort of resolving the problem.



