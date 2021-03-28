Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 28 March, 2021, 2:10 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest RMCH surgery doctor Abdul Hannan dies of COVID-19      
Home Op-Ed

Letter To the Editor

Keep commodity price stabile in Ramadan

Published : Sunday, 28 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38

Dear Sir
The second wave of the Covid-19 has rekindled panic in public life. The most holy month of Muslims, 'Ramadan' is knocking at the door. Unscrupulous traders create an artificial crisis in most commodities, including rice, pulses, oil and spices. This time, the high prices of some other products including rice and oil before Ramadan seem to be the primary message of the rise in commodity prices in Ramadan.

With the rise in commodity prices, the plight of the common people, especially the lower and middle class, has become immeasurable. Although the so-called 'syndicate' is responsible for the commodity prices for years, no permanent and effective steps have been taken to curb it, due to inexplicable reasons. The issue of making list of products' price visible is also missing. As a result, despite the complaints of the common people, the requests, instructions and strict warnings of the government, the malpractice does not stop.

We expect the government and the concerned authorities will take strict measure against the unscrupulous traders and will ensure proper supply of essential commodities. We also expect the price stability in the market will be ensured throughout the year including the holy month of Ramadan.

Abu Faruk
Bandarban



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Keep commodity price stabile in Ramadan
Safety margin of Oxford vaccine
Virus variants point to need to scale manufacturing
Advertisement, market flow and Industry 4.0: A trying time?
Inequality the great issue of our time
Will paper books disappear in the digital age?
Cryptocurrency and the centralized monetary system
Budget Tracking: How CSOs are influencing WASH budgets


Latest News
Truck crashed into police box; Man, son die
Hefazat-police clashes leave several injured in N'ganj
3 killed in Ctg road accident
Attempt to murder case: Erfan Salim's bail stayed
Reception accorded to 30 Indian members of Allied Force
RMCH surgery doctor Abdul Hannan dies of COVID-19
New Zealand thrash Bangladesh by 66 runs
Driver killed in two trucks collision
Suspected suicide bomber at Indonesia church wounds several
2 BRTC buses set on fire in Rajshahi
Most Read News
Post COVID Syndrome
For the warriors we have lost he fight against depression…
Joy of rooftop gardening
Modi pays homage to Bangabandhu in Tungipara
Hefazat blocks Dhaka-Ctg highway; daylong hartal underway
Modi offers prayers at Satkhira temple
Myanmar coup and anti-coup locked in ‘Make or Break’
Five killed as protesters clash with police, BGB in Brahmanbaria
Ex-minister Mahbubur Rahman passes away
No train to be permitted to stop at Brahmanbaria station
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft