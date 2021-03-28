Keep commodity price stabile in Ramadan

Dear Sir

The second wave of the Covid-19 has rekindled panic in public life. The most holy month of Muslims, 'Ramadan' is knocking at the door. Unscrupulous traders create an artificial crisis in most commodities, including rice, pulses, oil and spices. This time, the high prices of some other products including rice and oil before Ramadan seem to be the primary message of the rise in commodity prices in Ramadan.



With the rise in commodity prices, the plight of the common people, especially the lower and middle class, has become immeasurable. Although the so-called 'syndicate' is responsible for the commodity prices for years, no permanent and effective steps have been taken to curb it, due to inexplicable reasons. The issue of making list of products' price visible is also missing. As a result, despite the complaints of the common people, the requests, instructions and strict warnings of the government, the malpractice does not stop.



We expect the government and the concerned authorities will take strict measure against the unscrupulous traders and will ensure proper supply of essential commodities. We also expect the price stability in the market will be ensured throughout the year including the holy month of Ramadan.



Abu Faruk

Bandarban