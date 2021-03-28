

Safety margin of Oxford vaccine



Now EPI has a new dimension of vaccination covering Hepatitis B, HemophilusInflunza B, and Pneumococcal Pneumonia as well. The Initial six killer diseases had been a horror to the globe and people would be panicked for such diseases as fatality was alarmingly high. Herd immunity was achieved by massive vaccination program. Now those diseases are rarely heard, some are in the endemic form like tuberculosis. And Small pox has been eradicated very successfully from the globe.



Coronavirus disease popularly known as COVID-19 is caused by a novel coronavirus called severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2). This world pandemic was first identified amid an outbreak of respiratory illness cases in Wuhan City, China. The disease spread very quickly and most of the countries got the bite of pandemic. All educational institutions were closed and lock down was imposed in many countries to contain the disease by limiting peoples' contact, business got closed or compromised, millions of people became jobless due to situational closures, export and import got paralyzed, flights both national and international got suspended and global economy was lethally affected. Millions of people got hunger stricken and lived on charity and govt relief effort. Time taught the people to adapt to a new normal life with a decline in incidence. But Second wave is sweeping over the globe affecting many countries including Bangladesh.



Why corona virus infection is scary! Because this virus infection has no specific treatment, had no vaccination initially and virus used to spread very quickly like flu. As the prediction goes so far the world population has to live with this notorious virus of which some strains are super spreader and some are highly virulent. To keep in mind that every time mutation brings some new strains which may not be preventable with the ongoing vaccination program. Some scientists believe that vaccination along with development of herd immunity could be a solution but it needs 80% successful vaccination.



Of the most heard vaccine producing company's Moderna, Inovio, Sinovac, BioNTech, Pfizer, Univ. of Oxford, AstraZeneca, Novavax etc. are well recognized. Considering our heath capabilities, stocking and distribution and at the top efficacy, Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine (AZD1222) was adopted. It can be preserved at 2-80C temperature with efficacy exceeding 80% with dose spacing between first and second dose of 3 months.



To prevent this pandemic, vaccination could be only the tool. So far reported AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine has containable side effects like fever, arthritis, headache, tenderness, swelling and/or redness at the injection area. Among many vaccinated persons in Bangladesh, irrespective of age, reportedly, never developed any side effects. Very rarely reported side effect was found to be blood clotting disorders in Denmark but could never be confirmed its direct correlation to this vaccine. But the relationship could not be excluded as well.



As vaccine supplies are limited globally in terms of demand, it is recommended that priority to be given to health workers at high risk of exposure and older people, including those aged 65 or older. But in Bangladesh initially age was relaxed to 40 years and above and now it has been further relaxed. Vaccination is recommended for persons with comorbidities including obesity, cardiovascular disease, respiratory disease and diabetes. Vaccination can be offered to people who have had Covid-19 in the past. For pregnant women who have comorbidities and risk of exposure to covid-19 situation may be vaccinated. Those who have HIV/AIDs need further study/observation before recommending for vaccination.



We need to listen to scientists and take the advantage of scientific knowledge. This knowledge has been bestowed upon humans by Almighty and to save the human race from the savage bite of Covid-19, we shall all piously vaccinate ourselves leaving aside the beliefs and myths.

Dr Sarder Mahmud Hossain is Head, Dept of Public Health Northern University Bangladesh











