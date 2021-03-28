

Advertisement, market flow and Industry 4.0: A trying time?



Renaissance (15th-16th Century) got started in the Northern part of Italy and the First Industrial Revolution (1760-1840) started in England. These two have changed the nature of the market and the flows of demand and supply persuasively. Expedition to the 'New World', discovering new peoples, using them to goldmine and coalmine with having billy-o reign of a nasty authority, seizing their raw-materials and controlling them desperately for the economy, culture, policy and power-politics are not obscure to any learner of the History.



These phenomena shaped and reshaped the flows of mercantilism. Products, the main and indispensable part of the market and supply and demand chain, depend on invisible hands directly or indirectly. To put products in motion, there is a burning necessity of advertisement which is dramatically utile also in sober fact.



As good as, thinking of products without advertisement is an unimaginable matter. It is a kind of medium. Since the orthodox drumbeat system of publicity to nowadays' Youtube, Facebook and Twitter's advertisement, no generation is out of the incognito touch of this single element (advertisement) in market and production flows. By and large, the advertisement system and its policy shifted product flow a lot and influenced as well. It is all for having more consumers and letting them know about the latest version of the concerned product. Advertisement and Market, however, are in the vicinity of maximizing the highest interest from the products. Their combination is a must and they are the unavoidable opposite parts of a coin.



Mass engagement on the Internet has tremendously increased just after the creation of Google (1998), Facebook (2004), Youtube and Twitter and many other social platforms. This contemporary technological and internet-based current has reshaped the definition of excellence, skill, extra-ordinariness, marketing and advertisement as well. In the purpose of scrutinising this article, I have divided and discussed the flows of advertisement in three shapes.



Firstly, looking at the orthodox system of advertisement we must get bunches of instruments and staffs. Previously, Radio and TV channels drumbeat, placard, poster, fresco, banner and using of concerned supervisors were the umbilical components of advertisement and marketing.



Secondly, this shape has been evolved after the generalising and mass-level-availability of TV channels and Radio. After WWI, people felt and faced a massive economic depression. This led them to recommence new business ideas and policies putting mercantilism in motion. They started using radio and TV channels as staffs for advertising of products. After WWII it started worldwide though the Bangladeshi TV channels got the touch after the 1980s. Even, the Cold War had a great influence on this flow.



Lastly, this latest and modern system of advertising is all about Technology and AI. Here, we are talking about the mass-level-availability of broadband and the internet and the technological reigns of Google, Youtube, Facebook, Twitter, etc though the previous two shapes are still widespread. Now, advertisement marketing and internet are verily interconnected. This is their business policy and this is the way how the market flow is going in this contemporary time.



These three divisions of advertisement flow are not empirical or referred by scholarly researches but all for understanding this concept from the standpoint of evolution and changing of it.



Capitalist economic system accords to any kind of policy that maximizes the interest of the entrepreneurs and industrials. Entrepreneurs and industrials sector got a very easy but puissant way of advertising their products through internet by making deal with the tech giants. Every year, hundreds of billions of dollar is being transacted according to these deals. Facebook lost billions of dollars last your from Unilever, Coca-cola and more than four hundreds of worldwide popular industries and companies because of being accused with biased favour of supporting white supremacy and xenophobia after the murder of Geroge Floyd. On the other hand, Facebook, Google, Youtube and Twitter adopted astute policies for maximizing their interest.



Due to these tech giants' dealing with industries and companies, advertising have changed its nature. Nowadays, people are not fond of going to the conventional poster makers and banner painters. They just pay to Google AdSense and different financial platforms of other tech giants and get their products' ads avail in various types of software those show these ads on their websites and pages. Even, technology has altered the definition of excellence. A person who has a youtube channel of 500k subscribers gets thousands of money from Google Adsense, showing ads in his/her channel. Thus, websites, softwares, Youtube channels came to the focal point of this business.



Before Covid-19, no one was well-acquainted with Zoom, Google Meet and many other relevant software. Now, from child to old, everyone is apt with these software (Messenger, Whatsapp, Imo, Viber, BiP, WeChat, and so on) to a retroactively use. This is another crucial phase of the Fourth Industrial Revolution what the world people face with.



Small painters and poster makers will tremendously lose their position in advertisement world. It has become internet-based wholly and the tech giants are utilising this benefit. Once, it will be very hard to find out conventional signs of advertising like posters and frescos. AI-based internet already appropriated this sector in this age of Fourth Industrial Revolution.



The upcoming generation of the Fourth Industrial Revolution--where all the commodities, market flows and production houses will be controlled by AI and technology--will surely face unemployment. People who have the power of intelligence and skill will survive. This is a tiny outcome of Industry 4.0.

The writer is a student, Department of International Relations,

University of Dhaka







