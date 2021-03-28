

Mohini Mohan Kanjilal starts Bangladesh journey

Starting selling sari under the name Mohini Mohan Kanjilal from 1916, the brand was renamed Adi Mohini Mohan Kanjilal in 1998.

The journey of the sari has started in Dhaka with the help of Shibli Mahmud Sumon, a businessman from Bangladesh. They have opened a showroom at Bashundhara City Shopping Mall in the capital at the confluence of four shops at level four last week.

Popular Bangladeshi actress Apu Biswas inaugurated the showroom. Among others Ashish Kanjilal, owner of Adi Mohini Mohan Kanjilal and Swarnali Kanjilal, managing director were present. It is learned that sari like Gadowal, Benarsi, Kanjivaram, Katan, Silk, Lehenga, Katha Stitch and others will be available in the showroom. And there will be little difference in the price of sarees with India. As a result, the entrepreneurs hope that Bangladeshi buyers will collect these saris from the newly opened showrooms.



















