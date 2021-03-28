Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 28 March, 2021, 2:09 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest RMCH surgery doctor Abdul Hannan dies of COVID-19      
Home Business

Australia threatens WTO action as China hikes duty on wine

Published : Sunday, 28 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 27

SYDNEY, March 27: Australia's trade minister threatened to take China to the World Trade Organization on Saturday over its "unjustifiable" decision to hike duties on Australian wine imports for up to five years.
In the latest salvo between Beijing and Canberra, China's commerce ministry announced levies ranging from 116.2 per cent to 218.4 per cent would be slapped on Australian wine imports from Sunday. Trade Minister Dan Tehan said the tariffs meant it was "basically impossible" for Australian wine to be competitive in the Chinese market.
"This decision which has been taken by the Chinese government is extremely disappointing and completely unjustifiable," Tehan told reporters in Melbourne. "We will be looking at next steps, and those next steps will include looking at taking this matter to the World Trade Organization."
On Friday, the Chinese commerce ministry said it was imposing the duties after an investigation found "dumping and subsidies on imported wines" from Australia impacted the Chinese market.
Wine exports to China hit a record A$1.3 billion (US$900 million) in 2019, according to Australian government data, making it the biggest market by value for the product.
Late last year, Australia also called for the WTO to investigate Chinese tariffs on barley imports, following a series of economic sanctions or disruptions to Australian products to China's vast market. Diplomatic relations between the two countries have reached their lowest since the deadly 1989 Tiananmen Square crackdown.
Many see the sanctions as retribution for Australia blocking Chinese investment in sensitive areas and publicly calling for an investigation into the origins of the coronavirus. Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, speaking in Sydney, accused Beijing of using the tariffs as "retaliation".    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENTS
UAE investor in race to buy Air India
Mohini Mohan Kanjilal starts Bangladesh journey
World Bank, Pakistan ink deals for $1.3b aid
Australia threatens WTO action as China hikes duty on wine
IBBL holds discussion meeting on Independence Day
Walton launches slim LED monitor with frameless design
AsiaMoney awarded City Bank


Latest News
Truck crashed into police box; Man, son die
Hefazat-police clashes leave several injured in N'ganj
3 killed in Ctg road accident
Attempt to murder case: Erfan Salim's bail stayed
Reception accorded to 30 Indian members of Allied Force
RMCH surgery doctor Abdul Hannan dies of COVID-19
New Zealand thrash Bangladesh by 66 runs
Driver killed in two trucks collision
Suspected suicide bomber at Indonesia church wounds several
2 BRTC buses set on fire in Rajshahi
Most Read News
Post COVID Syndrome
For the warriors we have lost he fight against depression…
Joy of rooftop gardening
Modi pays homage to Bangabandhu in Tungipara
Hefazat blocks Dhaka-Ctg highway; daylong hartal underway
Modi offers prayers at Satkhira temple
Myanmar coup and anti-coup locked in ‘Make or Break’
Five killed as protesters clash with police, BGB in Brahmanbaria
Ex-minister Mahbubur Rahman passes away
No train to be permitted to stop at Brahmanbaria station
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft