

IBBL holds discussion meeting on Independence Day

Presided over by Mohammed MonirulMoula, Managing Director and CEO of the Bank, the function was addressed by Prof. Dr. Md. Salim Uddin, Chairman, Executive Committee, Mohammad Solaiman, Chairman, Audit Committee and Major General (Retd.) Engr. Abdul Matin, Chairman, Risk Management Committee of the bank as special guest.

Md. Joynal Abedin and Prof. Dr. QaziShahidulAlam , Directors of the bank also addressed the programme.

Professor Md. Kamal Uddin, Syed Abu Asad, Md. Quamrul Hasan, Professor Dr. Mohammad Saleh Jahur, Professor. Dr. Md. FashiulAlam, Khurshid-Ul-Alam, Mohammad Nasir Uddin, and Md. Zakir Hossain, Directors of the Bank were present on the occasion.

Prof. Md. AbdusSamad, Member Secretary of the Shariah Supervisory Committee of the bank conducted Doa. Md. Omar Faruk Khan, Additional Managing Director made opening speech.

Conducted by Md. Mosharraf Hossain, Deputy Managing Director, JQM Habibullah and AAM Habibur Rahman, Deputy Managing Directors, other top executives from Head office, Head of Zones and branches participated in the programme.





Islami Bank Bangladesh Ltd (IBBL) organised a discussion meeting and Doa marking the 50th anniversary of Independence and National Day on Friday on virtual platform. Prof. Md. Nazmul Hassan, Chairman of the bank addressed the programme as chief guest, says a press release.Presided over by Mohammed MonirulMoula, Managing Director and CEO of the Bank, the function was addressed by Prof. Dr. Md. Salim Uddin, Chairman, Executive Committee, Mohammad Solaiman, Chairman, Audit Committee and Major General (Retd.) Engr. Abdul Matin, Chairman, Risk Management Committee of the bank as special guest.Md. Joynal Abedin and Prof. Dr. QaziShahidulAlam , Directors of the bank also addressed the programme.Professor Md. Kamal Uddin, Syed Abu Asad, Md. Quamrul Hasan, Professor Dr. Mohammad Saleh Jahur, Professor. Dr. Md. FashiulAlam, Khurshid-Ul-Alam, Mohammad Nasir Uddin, and Md. Zakir Hossain, Directors of the Bank were present on the occasion.Prof. Md. AbdusSamad, Member Secretary of the Shariah Supervisory Committee of the bank conducted Doa. Md. Omar Faruk Khan, Additional Managing Director made opening speech.Conducted by Md. Mosharraf Hossain, Deputy Managing Director, JQM Habibullah and AAM Habibur Rahman, Deputy Managing Directors, other top executives from Head office, Head of Zones and branches participated in the programme.