Sunday, 28 March, 2021, 2:09 PM
Home Business

Walton launches slim LED monitor with frameless design

Published : Sunday, 28 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

Bangladeshi Superbrand Walton has launched a new model of slim LED monitor in the market.
The CiNEd WD238V03 model full HD backlight LED monitor has an attractive 23.8-inch display with frameless design on three sides, says a press release.
Priced at BDT 13,750 only, the 178° wide viewing angle black color monitor features 1920×1080 pixels screen resolutions with 16:9 aspect ratio for which users will get high-quality pictures from critical angles.
The device maintains 3000:1 contrast ratio for the convenience of accurate colour reproduction with 72% NTSC color quality. Users will have a pleasant experience while playing popular games due to 75 Hz refresh rate.
This monitor has both HDMI and VGA input ports so it can be easily used on all types of modern or old computer devices. It has two built-in speakers for which users can enjoy the necessary audio facilities without the connection of a separate audio device.
The monitor also provides an audio in port. Its wall mounting option is another notable feature. The monitor can be placed on the wall, just like any LED TV, if necessary, not just on a desk or table.
There are currently two more models of 23.8 inch Walton monitors in the market which are priced at BDT 13,500 each. Walton provides up to 3 years warranty on monitors.
Mentionable, Walton is producing and marketing a total of 16 models of 7 series of desktops in different configurations. Prices range from BDT 26,990 to BDT 105,050. There are 3 models of all-in-one PC, priced at BDT 46, 950 to BDT 55, 500.
Walton has also 21 models of Prelude, Passion, Tamarind, Keronda and Waxjambu series laptops. They are available at only BDT 25,990 to BDT 168,500.
Besides, Walton is marketing various models of memory cards, RAM, SSD drives, mouse, keyboards, pen drives, earphones, Wi-Fi routers, USB cables, speakers, power supply units, UPS etc.


