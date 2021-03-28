Video
Sunday, 28 March, 2021, 2:09 PM
Business

AsiaMoney awarded City Bank

Published : Sunday, 28 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 28
Business Desk

The UK-based financial publicationAsiaMoney, recently awarded City Bank as 'Best Digital Bank in Bangladesh 2021', says a press release.
The bank's state-of the art digital banking services City Touch, 'Ekhoni instant account opening' app, smart IVR call centre, WhatsApp Banking etc helped it to gain the global attention.
These services bring together all the conveniences of branch banking to the screen of internet-enabled devices.
City Bank offers the most convenient interment banking service to the customers through its City Touch platform. Besides, the smart IVR for call centre services helps to reach customers from all walks of life and the 'Ekhoni instant account opening' app contributes to bring about inclusion of customers through electronic KYC.
Regarding the achievement, City Bank Chairman Aziz Al Kaiser said that the recognition from global institutions like AsiaMoney will inspire us to bring more significant digital banking services in the country in future.


