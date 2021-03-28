

WIL Fest ends with focus on gender equality

With the theme 'Celebrating Women of Bangladesh: Voice. Vision. Vivid' the fest has been held virtually at a grand scale to inspire, recognize, and celebrate the women of Bangladesh bringing about disruptive change through their bold and visionary leadership and challenging the status quo.

Women in Leadership (WIL) is a journey 7 years in the making, aims to inspire female professionals in different fields to reach the peak of their potential and commemorate exceptional female personalities and professionals.

WIL has orchestrated several sub-projects: Women Leadership Summit, Inspiring Women Award, Bangladesh Women Professional's Network (BWPN), Leaders of Tomorrow, and WIL Magazine.

The Women Leadership Summit (WLS) brings together global and local thought leaders championing women empowerment, gender equality, breaking glass ceilings and gender disparities, and spurring conversation for change.

The 5th Women Leadership Summit commenced with opening remarks from the country's most prolific visual artist, entrepreneur and cultural influencer WIL President Nazia Andaleeb Preema, also Director and Creative Editor, Bangladesh Brand Forum and Founder, Bangladesh Creative Forum who described WIL as a "movement" and a "right to achieve."

This was followed by the sponsor remarks from Social Marketing Company (SMC) General Manager Khandaker Shamim Rahman who said: "SMC is committed to and working for creating a better place for women" and that the company is proud to be the Event Partner for WIL Fest 2021.

The 2-day event included 5 Keynote sessions, 4 Panel Discussions, 1 Insight Session, and 2 exclusive Women Empowerment movies.

Eminent Keynote speakers for the event were Dr. Deborah Streeter, Faculty, The Bank of America, Institute for Women's Entrepreneurship at Cornell, Professor Emerita, Steven H. Weiss Presidential Fellow, Charles H. Dyson School of Applied Economics and Management, SJ Johnson College of Business; Sharin Shajahan Naomi (PhD), Assistant Professor, Asian University for Women Chittagong; Namrata Dubashi, Partner, McKinsey & Company; Aarti Subramanian, Senior Expert, McKinsey & Company; Dagmara Szulce, Global Executive Director, International Advertising Association; and Sakshi Handa, Human Resources Director, Unilever Bangladesh Limited.

WIL Fest is an initiative of Women in Leadership (WIL) in partnership with Joya Sanitary Napkin. The Strategic partners were Bangladesh Creative Forum (BCF) and Colours FM 101.6, Technology partner - Aamra, PR partner - Backpage PR, & Web solution partner - Exsentra. The event was organized by Bangladesh Brand Forum.

A total 21 Winners, 1 First Runner up, 1 Second Runner up, and 18 Honourable mentions were recognized in 20 categories.















