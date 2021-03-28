Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 28 March, 2021, 2:09 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest RMCH surgery doctor Abdul Hannan dies of COVID-19      
Home Business

WIL Fest ends with focus on gender equality

Published : Sunday, 28 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 10
Business Desk

WIL Fest ends with focus on gender equality

WIL Fest ends with focus on gender equality

The two-day phenomenal WIL Fest 2021 by Women in Leadership platform concluded with the 5th Women Leadership Summit and the 6th Inspiring Award gala event on Wednesday last.
With the theme 'Celebrating Women of Bangladesh: Voice. Vision. Vivid' the fest has been held virtually at a grand scale to inspire, recognize, and celebrate the women of Bangladesh bringing about disruptive change through their bold and visionary leadership and challenging the status quo.
Women in Leadership (WIL) is a journey 7 years in the making, aims to inspire female professionals in different fields to reach the peak of their potential and commemorate exceptional female personalities and professionals.
WIL has orchestrated several sub-projects: Women Leadership Summit, Inspiring Women Award, Bangladesh Women Professional's Network (BWPN), Leaders of Tomorrow, and WIL Magazine.
The Women Leadership Summit (WLS) brings together global and local thought leaders championing women empowerment, gender equality, breaking glass ceilings and gender disparities, and spurring conversation for change.  
The 5th Women Leadership Summit commenced with opening remarks from the country's most prolific visual artist, entrepreneur and cultural influencer WIL President Nazia Andaleeb Preema, also Director and Creative Editor, Bangladesh Brand Forum and Founder, Bangladesh Creative Forum who described WIL as a "movement" and a "right to achieve."
This was followed by the sponsor remarks from Social Marketing Company (SMC) General Manager Khandaker Shamim Rahman who said: "SMC is committed to and working for creating a better place for women" and that the company is proud to be the Event Partner for WIL Fest 2021.
The 2-day event included 5 Keynote sessions, 4 Panel Discussions, 1 Insight Session, and 2 exclusive Women Empowerment movies.
Eminent Keynote speakers for the event were Dr. Deborah Streeter, Faculty, The Bank of America, Institute for Women's Entrepreneurship at Cornell, Professor Emerita, Steven H. Weiss Presidential Fellow, Charles H. Dyson School of Applied Economics and Management, SJ Johnson College of Business; Sharin Shajahan Naomi (PhD), Assistant Professor, Asian University for Women Chittagong; Namrata Dubashi, Partner, McKinsey & Company; Aarti Subramanian, Senior Expert, McKinsey & Company; Dagmara Szulce, Global Executive Director, International Advertising Association; and Sakshi Handa, Human Resources Director, Unilever Bangladesh Limited.
WIL Fest is an initiative of Women in Leadership (WIL) in partnership with Joya Sanitary Napkin. The Strategic partners were Bangladesh Creative Forum (BCF) and Colours FM 101.6, Technology partner - Aamra, PR partner - Backpage PR, & Web solution partner - Exsentra. The event was organized by Bangladesh Brand Forum.
A total 21 Winners, 1 First Runner up, 1 Second Runner up, and 18 Honourable mentions were recognized in 20 categories.  


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENTS
UAE investor in race to buy Air India
Mohini Mohan Kanjilal starts Bangladesh journey
World Bank, Pakistan ink deals for $1.3b aid
Australia threatens WTO action as China hikes duty on wine
IBBL holds discussion meeting on Independence Day
Walton launches slim LED monitor with frameless design
AsiaMoney awarded City Bank


Latest News
Truck crashed into police box; Man, son die
Hefazat-police clashes leave several injured in N'ganj
3 killed in Ctg road accident
Attempt to murder case: Erfan Salim's bail stayed
Reception accorded to 30 Indian members of Allied Force
RMCH surgery doctor Abdul Hannan dies of COVID-19
New Zealand thrash Bangladesh by 66 runs
Driver killed in two trucks collision
Suspected suicide bomber at Indonesia church wounds several
2 BRTC buses set on fire in Rajshahi
Most Read News
Post COVID Syndrome
For the warriors we have lost he fight against depression…
Joy of rooftop gardening
Modi pays homage to Bangabandhu in Tungipara
Hefazat blocks Dhaka-Ctg highway; daylong hartal underway
Modi offers prayers at Satkhira temple
Myanmar coup and anti-coup locked in ‘Make or Break’
Five killed as protesters clash with police, BGB in Brahmanbaria
Ex-minister Mahbubur Rahman passes away
No train to be permitted to stop at Brahmanbaria station
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft