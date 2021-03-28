Video
Singer brings special fridges on BD’s 50 years of freedom

Published : Sunday, 28 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 18
Business Desk

Singer Bangladesh Managing Director and CEO MHM Fairoz, along with other senior officials from the Management pose for photograph at the launching of the special edition refrigerators to mark the golden jubilee of the independence of Bangladesh.

Singer Bangladesh Managing Director and CEO MHM Fairoz, along with other senior officials from the Management pose for photograph at the launching of the special edition refrigerators to mark the golden jubilee of the independence of Bangladesh.

Singer Bangladesh Limited unveiled Special Edition Refrigerators to celebrate the occasion of 50 Years of Independence of Bangladesh. Managing Director and CEO of Singer Bangladesh, MHM Fairoz, along with other senior officials from the Management formally launched these special edition refrigerators at the premises of Singer Head Office.
The logo "50 Years of Independence" used in the special edition refrigerators has been developed from the finger print of a freedom fighter to represent and honor all the freedom fighters of Bangladesh.
Singer Bangladesh has planned a yearlong program to mark and commemorate this 50 years of Independence of Bangladesh with Special Edition products, offers and other activities.
The special edition refrigerators will be available for pre-booking on the e-commerce platform www.singerbd.com. The exclusive design of the refrigerators represents the colors of freedom and celebration.


