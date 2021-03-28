Singer brings special fridges on BD’s 50 years of freedom



Singer Bangladesh Managing Director and CEO MHM Fairoz, along with other senior officials from the Management pose for photograph at the launching of the special edition refrigerators to mark the golden jubilee of the independence of Bangladesh.

The logo "50 Years of Independence" used in the special edition refrigerators has been developed from the finger print of a freedom fighter to represent and honor all the freedom fighters of Bangladesh.

Singer Bangladesh has planned a yearlong program to mark and commemorate this 50 years of Independence of Bangladesh with Special Edition products, offers and other activities.

The special edition refrigerators will be available for pre-booking on the e-commerce platform www.singerbd.com. The exclusive design of the refrigerators represents the colors of freedom and celebration.



















