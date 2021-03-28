Video
Sunday, 28 March, 2021, 2:08 PM
Business

Spain’s GDP fell slightly less than expected in 2020

Published : Sunday, 28 March, 2021

MADRID, March 27: Spain's pandemic-hit economy shrank by 10.8 per cent in 2020, a slightly less severe contraction than previously reported, official data showed on Friday.
The INE National Statistics Office had previously estimated an 11 per cent fall last year.
The Spanish economy has been one of the worst-hit in the eurozone, with its key tourism industry battered by the coronavirus restrictions.
The gross domestic product (GDP) was flat in the fourth quarter compared to the previous three-month period, according to the INE, which had previously estimated 0.4 per cent growth.    -AFP


