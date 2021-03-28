Video
Home Business

WB, IMF say Sudan eligible for debt relief after US deal

Published : Sunday, 28 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45

WASHINGTON, March 27: The United States confirmed on Friday that it has assisted Sudan with more than $1 billion to help clear arrears at the World Bank as it hailed reforms by the civilian-backed government.
Following the announcement, the Washington-based development lender and the IMF said in a joint statement that Sudan could now be eligible for relief on its nearly $50 billion in external debt under the Enhanced Heavily Indebted Poor Countries program.
"This is a breakthrough at a time when Sudan needs the world's help to support its development progress," World Bank President David Malpass said.
"The steps taken so far, including arrears clearance and exchange rate unification, will put Sudan on the path to substantial debt relief, economic revival and inclusive development."
US President Joe Biden's administration said it carried out a financing deal signed in January by the previous treasury secretary, Steven Mnuchin, during a trip to Sudan, which has faced unrest over the past several years due to the dire economic situation.    -AFP


