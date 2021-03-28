Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 28 March, 2021, 2:08 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest RMCH surgery doctor Abdul Hannan dies of COVID-19      
Home Business

Dollar close to 4-month highs on economic optimism

Published : Sunday, 28 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42

Dollar close to 4-month highs on economic optimism

Dollar close to 4-month highs on economic optimism

NEW YORK, March 26: The dollar was roughly flat against major currencies on Friday, but still near four-month peaks, on continued optimism about the US economy, and came close to surpassing a 10-month high against the Japanese yen.
Against a basket of six major currencies, the greenback stood at 92.7200, on track to close out the week with a gain of about 0.7 per cent. It was shrugging off data showing that consumer spending recently fell.
The dollar-yen also rose as high as 109.80, roughly the highest since June. Late on Friday, it was at 109.6400.
"The dollar has gotten a second wind," said Minh Trang, senior foreign exchange trader at Silicon Valley Bank, adding that the upward trend in the greenback "will come in spurts as bull markets do."
Yields on US Treasuries rose but held below one-year highs reached last week.
US jobless claims fell to a one-year low last week and President Joe Biden said he would double his vaccination plan after reaching his previous goal of 100 million shots 42 days ahead of schedule, both of which support optimism about the dollar.
The euro managed to claw back ground from Thursday's four-month low, though the common currency is still bruised by doubts over the slow pace of vaccinations and rising infections.
In a boost for the euro, business morale in the euro zone's biggest economy Germany hit its highest level in almost two years in March as rising demand for manufactured goods kept factories humming.
Elsewhere, bitcoin gained more than 4 per cent, helping recover some of its pullback from a record high of almost $62,000 touched earlier this month. It was last up 4.50 per cent at $53,654.    -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENTS
UAE investor in race to buy Air India
Mohini Mohan Kanjilal starts Bangladesh journey
World Bank, Pakistan ink deals for $1.3b aid
Australia threatens WTO action as China hikes duty on wine
IBBL holds discussion meeting on Independence Day
Walton launches slim LED monitor with frameless design
AsiaMoney awarded City Bank


Latest News
Truck crashed into police box; Man, son die
Hefazat-police clashes leave several injured in N'ganj
3 killed in Ctg road accident
Attempt to murder case: Erfan Salim's bail stayed
Reception accorded to 30 Indian members of Allied Force
RMCH surgery doctor Abdul Hannan dies of COVID-19
New Zealand thrash Bangladesh by 66 runs
Driver killed in two trucks collision
Suspected suicide bomber at Indonesia church wounds several
2 BRTC buses set on fire in Rajshahi
Most Read News
Post COVID Syndrome
For the warriors we have lost he fight against depression…
Joy of rooftop gardening
Modi pays homage to Bangabandhu in Tungipara
Hefazat blocks Dhaka-Ctg highway; daylong hartal underway
Modi offers prayers at Satkhira temple
Myanmar coup and anti-coup locked in ‘Make or Break’
Five killed as protesters clash with police, BGB in Brahmanbaria
Ex-minister Mahbubur Rahman passes away
No train to be permitted to stop at Brahmanbaria station
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft