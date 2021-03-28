Turbulent global market ahead for winners

The biennial election of Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) to be held on April 4 amid the raging pandemic, is being treated as very significant as the new leadership will have to face a turbulent global market.

As the pandemic has been lingering for more than a year many weak factories have been closed while others are struggling to sustain new challenges with debts and the need for new financing.

About 90 candidates from two platforms - the Sommilito Parishad and Forum are vying for the post of 35 directors on the trade body's leadership team. Newcomers have been given priority to groom new leadership for the industry playing pivotal role in the country's global trade.

According to BGMEA sources, 60 candidates from Dhaka region and 10 from Chattogram will be contesting from both groups for 35 posts of directors. Among the elected directors, one will be selected as president and seven as vice-presidents-including two from chattogram.

Initially, 99 candidates from Sammilita Parishad and Forum submitted nomination papers and later the election board on March 4 finalized the list of candidates as 33 of them withdrew their nomination papers.

The voting is scheduled for April 4 at the Radisson Hotel in the capital and at the organisation's regional office in Chittagong from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Under the leadership of Farooq Hasan, the Sommilito Parishad are taking part in this election. On the other hand, the Forum is being led by the current president A B M Shansuddin Miah. The incumbent president Rubana Haque is contesting for a post of director.

The candidates for the 26 directors from Dhaka region are: Farooq Hasan, Shahidul Haque, Abdullah Hill Rakib, Shahidullah Azim, Neela Hossain Ara, Mohiuddin Rubel, Jahangir Alam, Khandaker Rafiqul Islam, Shirin Salam, Tanvir Ahmed.

It alsos include Intekhabul Hamid, Kafil Uddin Ahmed. Imranur Rahman, Ashiqur Rahman, Miran Ali, Khasru Chowdhury, Mashiul Azam, Nasir Uddin, SM Mannan, Shovon Islam, Mohammad Kamal Uddin, Harun Aur Rashid, Arshad Jamal, Asif Ashraf, Sajjadur Rahman Mridha and Rajiv Chowdhury.

On the other hand, Forum candidates of Dhaka region are Rubana Haque, ABM Samsuddin, Anwar Hossain Chowdhury, Shihabudouza Chowdhury, Enamul Haque Khan, Vidia Amrit Khan, Kamal Uddin, Mashid Rumman Abdullah, MA Rahim, Shah Riyad Chowdhury, Mizanur Rahman. It also include Khan Monirul Alam, AM Mahmudur Rahman, Nafis Ud Daula, Asif Ibrahim, Majumder Arifur Rahman, Tahsin Uddin Khan, Navidul Haque, Rashid Ahmed Hossaini, Iqbal Hamid Quraishi, Mahmud Hasan Khan, Rezwan Selim, Faisal Samad, Rana Laila Hafiz, Mezbah Uddin Ali Nazrul Islam.

The candidates for the nine directors from Sommilita Parished in Chattogram are: AM Shafiul Karim, M Ahsanul Haque, Md. Hasan, Rakibul Alam Chowdhury, Tanvir Habib, Mohammad Meraj-e-Mostafa, Anjan Shekhar Das, Absar Hossain and Syed Nazrul Islam.

The Forum candidates from Chattogram are- Mohammad Atiq, Mohammad Abdus Salam, M Mohiuddin Chowdhury, Enamul Aziz Chowdhury, Sharif Ullah, Mirza Md. Akbar Ali Chowdhury, Mohammad Didarul Alam, Riaz Wage and Khandaker Belayet Hossain.

The total number of voters are 1,955. Of them 1,597 are from Dhaka and the remaining 358 are from Chattogram. In 2013, there were 3,196 voters. The number of voters has decreased by 1,241 in six years.







