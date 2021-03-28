Daraz holds roadshow on 50 years of BD independence

Video
RMCH surgery doctor Abdul Hannan dies of COVID-19      
Home Business

Published : Sunday, 28 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

Country's largest e-commerce site Daraz (https://www.daraz.com.bd/) arranged a roadshow involving their 50 Dex (Daraz Express) delivery vans on the Independence Day, March 26.
Through this roadshow, Daraz the pioneering online marketplace is also celebrating its own hubs established in each of the 64 districts, says a press release.
The roadshow continued from 9 am to 2 pm on the day, when the Dex vans revolved around the whole Dhaka city.  The road show started from Banani and then ends at Uttara via Mohakhali, Bijoy Sarani, Shyamoli, Mirpur.
Daraz's Managing Director Syed Mostahidal Hoq said about this roadshow, "We are really delighted to be a part of the grand celebration Bangladesh is hosting on the occasion of the golden jubilee of its independence. This roadshow is just an initiative from Daraz to do our bit with an intention to add colors to the celebration. We want to spread the joy and enlighten the youth as well through this."
The roadshow created a spectacular sight as 50 delivery vans plied the streets of the capital portraying historical quotes and pictures from 1971, which were meant for instilling values and knowledge about our liberation war among the new generation. It was indeed a historical glance with a focus on the in-depth history of our independence.












