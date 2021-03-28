

China-funded DITF venue to be named after Bangabandhu

The Chinese State Construction Engineering Corporation handed over the exhibition centre to the Bangladesh government on February 7.

After obtaining approval from the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, centre will be inaugurate soon, said the project director.

Of the estimated cost of Tk 773 crore, the Chinese government has provided Tk 520.73 crore while the rest Tk 231 crore has been provided by the government exchequer and the Export Bureau of Bangladesh (EPB) has funded Tk 21.27 crore for implementing project.

From next year, the Dhaka International Trade Fair (DITF) will be held at this centre. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is expected to inaugurate the centre soon.

The government has constructed the exhibition centres at city's Purbachal and the China State Construction Engineering Corporation built the exhibition centre on 20 acres of land area.

The centre has 33,000 square metres of floor space, including an exhibition hall covering 15,418 square meters.

It houses a 473-seat multi-functional hall, a 50-seat conference room, six meeting rooms, a 500-seat restaurant, children's play area, prayer room, office room, medical booth, dormitory-guest room and 139 restrooms, and parking space for around 1,500 cars, official data showed.

The modern exhibition centre has its own water treatment plant, CATV (community antenna television) control room, WiFi system for internet, a modern fountain and remote-controlled entrance gate.

International trade fairs can be held in this centre throughout the year which will boost export-import trade between Bangladesh and rest of the world.













