BSFIC reduces number of institutions due to losses

The numbers of the government's institutions under Bangladesh Sugar and Food Industries Corporation (BSFIC) dropped to 19 from its earlier 76 due to making loss, closures and transferring to private sector, according to industry sources.

After independence, Bangladesh Sugar Mills Corporation was formed in 1972 by order of the President. After which the Sugar and Food Industries Corporation (BSFIC) was formed by merging with Bangladesh Food and Allied Industries Corporation.

It is known that at that time there were 72 institutions under the company. Later four more institutions were set up. Out of the total 76 numbers of institutions at different times 59 institutions were left to the private sector. Currently the corporation holds only 15 numbers of sugar mills, one engineering factory and three commercial establishments. Of these, six sugar mills are temporarily closed.

However, three companies from Japan, Thailand and the United Arab Emirates have teamed up to modernize the six sugar mills temporarily closed by BSFIC and export the produced sugar. A BSFIC official said these companies want to operate the sugar mills jointly. It is learned that the company is moving ahead with a plan to produce sugar as well as spirits, alcohol and other by-products by modernizing the dilapidated factories with foreign investment to save the existing factories.

Although once profitable, the company has been running at a loss for the past few decades. In the last five years, BSFIC has lost Tk39.76 billion. In the 2019-20 financial year alone, the corporation has incurred a loss of Tk9.6 billion.


















