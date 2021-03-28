24TKT.com to give free return air tickets to 50 poor people





All the selected persons will be fortuned Domestic return air ticket under the campaign titled "50 Years of Independence, Sky Viewing of 50 People".

The people who dream to travel by air but yet to have to enjoy air travel will be prioritised, the officials informed in a news release on Friday when the nation observes the golden jubilee of independence.

Online travel agency (OTA) 24TKT.com will find underprivileged people through a team of volunteers across the country. A few celebrities will be directly involved with the initiative.

In addition, anyone can suggest such a name to involve in the selection through sharing photos on social media with the hashtag #24TKT or send a message tohttps://www.facebook.com/24tkt verified page or

24TKT.com Managing Director Abdur Razzak said the country is yet confined to different challenges despite achieving independence 50 years ago.

The campaign aims to fulfill the dreams of the backward people of the society who dream of traveling by air. Although this event is domestic for the first time, there are plans to provide free international flights to these underprivileged people.











