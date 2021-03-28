Two-day development programmes begin in districts



The photos show a rally brought out in Kishoreganj (L) and a development fair inaugurated in Bauphal Upazila of Patuakhali on Saturday, to mark the graduation of Bangladesh to developing country from the least developed one. photoS: observer

On this occasion, different programmes were organised in the districts.

The programmes include bringing out rallies, holding discussion meetings and the fairs where development information from different ministries being displayed.

JOYPURHAT: In this connection, a rally was brought out from Shaheed Dr Abul Kashem Field at around 10am, and it ended at the circuit house field after parading main streets in the district town. Later, a discussion meeting was held there.

Lawmaker Advocate Shamsul Alam Dudu was present as chief guest, while Deputy Commissioner (DC) Md Shariful Islam presided over the meeting.

Superintend of Police (SP) Masum Ahmed Bhuiyan, Zila Parishad Chairman Arifur Rahman, District Awami League (AL) General Secretary (GS) Zakir Hossain, Sadar Upazila Parishad Chairman SM Solaiman Ali, Joypurhat Municipality Mayor Mostafizur Rahman and Deputy Director of District Department of Agricultural Extension SM Meftahul Bari, among others, were also present at the programme.

Besides, a two-day long development fair has also been inaugurated on this occasion. A total of 75 stalls have been set up in the fair.

KISHOREGANJ: On this occasion, a colourful rally was brought out from the DC office premises, and it ended at Kishoreganj Old Stadium after parading main streets in the town. Later, a discussion meeting was held in the town.

Lawmaker Dr Syeda Zakia Noor Lipi was present as chief guest while DC Mohammad Shamim Alam was presided over the meeting.

SP Mashrukur Rahman Khaled, BPM, Bar, Zila Parishad Chairman Md Zillur Rahman, Civil Surgeon Dr Md Mujibur Rahman, District AL President Advocate Kamrul Ahsan Shajahan, GS Advocate MA Afzol and Kishoreganj Municipality Mayor Md Parvez Mia attended the programme as special guests.

District Mohila AL GS Bilkis Begum and Kishoreganj Government Women's College Assistant Professor Forhad Alam, among others, also spoke on the occasion.

A total of 70 stalls have been set up in the fair.

The rally has been ended at Mari Stadium after parading some portions of the Rangamati-Chattogram Highway in the town.

DC Md Mizanur Rahman presided over the programme.

The SP, Zila Parishad officials, Hill Tracts Development Board, different government and non-government officials and political activists, among others, also attended the programme.

Meanwhile, a two-day long programme was inaugurated on the Kaptai Upazila Central Shaheed Minar premises in the district on this occasion. Later, a discussion meeting was held there.

Kaptai Upazila Parishad Chairman Mafizul Haque was present as chief guest, while Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Muntasir Jahan presided over the meeting.

Upazila Assistant Commissioner (Land) Mainul Hasan Chowdhury, Officer-in-Charge of Kaptai Police Station Md Nasir Uddin and Kaptai Press Club GS Jhulan Dutta, among others, also spoke on the occasion.

SIRAJGANJ: The two-day long development fair has begun in the district town.

Senior Secretary of Water Resources Ministry Kabir Bin Anwar inaugurated the fair at Bazar Station Muktir Sopan in the morning.

The fair will display development information from different ministry. A total of 40 stalls have been set up in the fair.

DC Dr Faruq Ahmed, Additional DC (General) Tofazzal Hossain, Additional SP Snigdho Akhter and Sirajganj Municipality Mayor Syed Abdur Rauf Mukta, among others, were present at the inauguration programme.

Meanwhile, a rally was brought out from the District Collectorate Office in the town, marking the promotion of Bangladesh to developing country from least developing one.

BAUPHAL, PATUAKHALI: To mark the development, a two-day long fair has been organised in Bauphal Upazila of the district. UNO Zakir Hossain inaugurated the fair on the Baufal Public ground.

Upazila Vice-Chairman Mosharraf Hossain Khan and ex-commander of Upazila Muktijoddha Sangsad Samsul Alam Mia, among others, were present at the inaugural function.

