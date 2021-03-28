Video
Sunday, 28 March, 2021
Countryside

5,400 farmers get agri-machinery at Sundarganj

Published : Sunday, 28 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 18
Our Correspondent

GAIBANDHA, Mar 27: a total of 5,400 farmers of Sundarganj Upazila in the district got agri-machinery and agri-equipment from Upazila Agriculture Office on Monday to build a modern and technology-based agriculture sector for becoming a developed country by 2041.
A discussion meeting was also held on the office premises of the upazila town at noon with Upazila Agriculture Officer (UAO) Syed Reza-e Mahmud Munna in the chair under Rangpur Division Agriculture and Rural Development Project.
Local lawmaker Barrister Shameem Haider Patwari addressed the function as chief guest and Mayor of Sundarganj Municipality Abdur Rashid Reza Sarker Doublu and Upazila Youth Development Officer Khademul Islam  spoke at the event as special guests.
The function was also addressed, among others, by Agriculture Extension Officer KM Faridul Haque, Officer-in-Charge of Sundarganj Police Station Abdullahil Zaman, farmer Md. Belal Hossain.
The speakers, in their speech, underscored the need for mechanisation of agriculture for making it commercialised and a profitable       sector.
MP, in his speech, said There is no alternative to make the agriculture a profitable sector through reducing production cost with the utilisation of modern machineries and technologies to become a developed country by 2041.
Putting maximum emphasis on agriculture, the lawmaker said, the government-led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has been providing subsidy for the expansion of mechanisation in agriculture sector, and this subsidy will be further increased in the coming days.
The UAO, in his concluding speech, urged the farmers to utilise the machines carefully and take care it properly to make the machines durable and to attain the cherished goals of the project.
Later, the chief guests formally distributed the agri machineries and equipment to the selected farmers of 138 groups under the project run by the Upazila Agriculture Office.


