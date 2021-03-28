Two murdered in 2 dists

Two men were murdered and at least four others injured in separate incidents in two districts- Rajshahi and Sirajganj, in two days.

RAJSHAHI: A young man was killed allegedly by his younger brother in Harupur Baganpara area on the outskirts of the city on Friday night.

The deceased was identified as Sakib Hossain, 18, son of Helin, a resident of the area. Police suspect that Sakib's younger brother Shimul Hossain, 16, strangled him and fled the scene.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Kashiadanga Police Station (PS) SM Masud Parvez confirmed the incident, adding that the reason behind the killing would be known after investigation.

SIRAJGANJ: A man was killed and at least four others were injured in a clash in Belkuchi Upazila of the district on Thursday morning.

The deceased was identified as Saiful Islam, 45, son of late Mojibor Rahman, a resident of Baynaganti Village under Bhangabari Union in the upazila.

Local sources said two groups of Razzak Khan and Helal Mandol had been at loggerheads over establishing supremacy in Baynaganti area for long.

As a sequel to it, supporters of two groups were locked in a clash at around 11am, which left five people injured.

Of the injured, Saiful died on the way to Bogura Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Sirajganj 250-bed Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Belkuchi PS OC Golam Mostafa confirmed the incident, adding that police have been deployed in the area to avert further collision.







