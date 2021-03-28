Video
Home Countryside

Six fined for not wearing face masks at Paikgacha

Published : Sunday, 28 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 16
Our Correspondent

PAIKGACHA, KHULNA, Mar 27: A mobile court here on Thursday fined six people for not wearing face masks in Paikgacha Upazila of the district.
The mobile court led by Paikgachha Upazila Assistant Commissioner and Executive Magistrate Md Shahriar Haque fined the health guideline violators Tk 600 during the drive at Soladana Bazaar.
Executive Magistrate Shahriar confirmed the matter, adding that such drives will continue to prevent the spread of coronavirus.


