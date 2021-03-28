11,000 MT potatoes to be exported from Bogura

BOGURA, Mar 27: This season a total of 11,200 metric tons (MT) of potato is being processed to be exported. Labourers are packing the potatoes.

District agriculture officials said, agents of the exporters are purchasing varieties of potatoes of Tk 22,000 crore from different haats and bazaars in Bogura.

Additional Deputy Director of the Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE) in the district Shahaduzzaman said, potato production in this year has been bumper.

In the district, a total of 55,455 hectares of land was targeted for the year. The production has been about 13 lakh MT.

He said, the quality of potatoes of Bogura is good; that is why, potato export volume from Bogura has increased.

Shibganj Upazila Agriculture Officer Al Mujahid Sarkar said, in the last season, about 7,500 MT potatoes were targeted for exporting; but due to corona, the target could not be achieved. The export target can be met this year, he added.

Every year, potatoes are being exported from Shibganj. About 20/22 species of potatoes are grown in the upazila.

The high-yielding species are Pakhri, Hagrai, and Romana. The hybrid species included Alvera, Granula, Asteric, cardinal, diamond; asteric and carrete species have high demand in foreign countries.

Local organisations like Maswa Agro, AK Traders, Laskar, and Bayan Agro are continuing the purchase.

Already, 5,600 MT of potatoes have been exported from Bogura. Potatoes are being exported to Saudi Arabia, Arab Emirate, Singapore, Malaysia, Singapore, and several other countries.







