Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 28 March, 2021, 2:07 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest RMCH surgery doctor Abdul Hannan dies of COVID-19      
Home Countryside

11,000 MT potatoes to be exported from Bogura

Published : Sunday, 28 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44
Our Correspondent

BOGURA, Mar 27: This season a total of 11,200 metric tons (MT) of potato is being processed to be exported. Labourers are packing the potatoes.
District agriculture officials said, agents of the exporters are purchasing varieties of potatoes of Tk 22,000 crore from different haats and bazaars in Bogura.
Additional Deputy Director of the Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE) in the district Shahaduzzaman said, potato production in this year has been bumper.
In the district, a total of 55,455 hectares of land was targeted for the year. The production has been about 13 lakh MT.
He said, the quality of potatoes of Bogura is good; that is why, potato export volume from Bogura has increased.
Shibganj Upazila Agriculture Officer Al Mujahid Sarkar said, in the last season, about 7,500 MT potatoes were targeted for exporting; but due to corona, the target could not be achieved. The export target can be met this year, he added.
Every year, potatoes are being exported from Shibganj. About 20/22 species of potatoes are grown in the upazila.
The high-yielding species are Pakhri, Hagrai, and Romana. The hybrid species included Alvera, Granula, Asteric, cardinal, diamond; asteric and carrete species have high demand in foreign countries.
Local organisations like Maswa Agro, AK Traders, Laskar, and Bayan Agro are continuing the purchase.
Already, 5,600 MT of potatoes have been exported from Bogura. Potatoes are being exported to Saudi Arabia, Arab Emirate, Singapore, Malaysia, Singapore, and several other countries.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Two-day development programmes begin in districts
5,400 farmers get agri-machinery at Sundarganj
Two murdered in 2 dists
Six fined for not wearing face masks at Paikgacha
11,000 MT potatoes to be exported from Bogura
Boral bed turned into cropland at Bagatipara
Two to die, 14 get life term in murder cases in two districts
10 injured in Noakhali pre-polls violence


Latest News
Truck crashed into police box; Man, son die
Hefazat-police clashes leave several injured in N'ganj
3 killed in Ctg road accident
Attempt to murder case: Erfan Salim's bail stayed
Reception accorded to 30 Indian members of Allied Force
RMCH surgery doctor Abdul Hannan dies of COVID-19
New Zealand thrash Bangladesh by 66 runs
Driver killed in two trucks collision
Suspected suicide bomber at Indonesia church wounds several
2 BRTC buses set on fire in Rajshahi
Most Read News
Post COVID Syndrome
For the warriors we have lost he fight against depression…
Joy of rooftop gardening
Modi pays homage to Bangabandhu in Tungipara
Hefazat blocks Dhaka-Ctg highway; daylong hartal underway
Modi offers prayers at Satkhira temple
Myanmar coup and anti-coup locked in ‘Make or Break’
Five killed as protesters clash with police, BGB in Brahmanbaria
Ex-minister Mahbubur Rahman passes away
No train to be permitted to stop at Brahmanbaria station
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft