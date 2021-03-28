Boral bed turned into cropland at Bagatipara



The photo shows the bed of the Boral River that has been turned into cropland at Bagatipara. photo: observer

Different crops including paddy, potato, and vegetables have been farmed on thousands of acres of chars of the river and its bottom floor.

The river has lost its navigability due to salinity and sluice gate at its mouth of origin with the Padma River.

The Boral is the branch river of the Padma. Making origin from the Padma to emerge in Charghat Upazila point of Rajshahi, the river has met with the Jamuna River in Sirajganj via Charghat, Bagha, Bagatipara, Baraigram, and different areas.

After installing the sluice gate in its origin mouth with the Padma in Charghat, the Boral River started losing its navigability. In the rainy season, some salinity is driven by low current to the Boral; over ages, salinities filled its bed.

But only few eras back, there was full tide in the river; in the rainy season, flood water would burst its banks, and submerge croplands; then there would be crops on lands connected with banks.

Farming families along Boral's banks would run well on the annually harvested crops.

There were small and broad fishes in the river. Fishermen would run their families well on fishing. Teenagers would make swimming in the river.

Small and big sailboats from different areas would ply the river. Big traders would use the river for bringing goods by boats.

A visit to Bagha, Charghat, and Bagatipara upazilas found thousands of acres of char lands and its bottom have been cultivated; onion, garlic, radish, mug pulse, and maize have also been farmed.

In some areas of its chars, Amrupali mango, plum, guava, lemon and different fruits have been cultivated.

But farmers are happy. A farmer Anwar Hossain said, along with his ancestral land, he has cultivated crops on one acre of additional land of the Boral bed; onion and wheat have been cultivated on the extra land; the yielding has been bumper as well.

Jamnagar Union Chairman Abdul Kuddus said, very important discussion was made in the upazila's monthly coordination meeting on demarking the Boral River and its restructuring.

But the demarking could not be possible due to lack of CS design of its full area.

He further said, he heard financial allocation has been allocated to reform Boral. He asked the government to bring back the glory of Boral by re-excavating the river.

