Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 28 March, 2021, 2:07 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest RMCH surgery doctor Abdul Hannan dies of COVID-19      
Home Countryside

Boral bed turned into cropland at Bagatipara

Published : Sunday, 28 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41
Our Correspondent

The photo shows the bed of the Boral River that has been turned into cropland at Bagatipara. photo: observer

The photo shows the bed of the Boral River that has been turned into cropland at Bagatipara. photo: observer

BAGATIPARA, NATORE, Mar 27: The bed of the Boral River in Bagatipara Upazila of the district has been turned into cropland.
Different crops including paddy, potato, and vegetables have been farmed on thousands of acres of chars of the river and its bottom floor.
The river has lost its navigability due to salinity and sluice gate at its mouth of origin with the Padma River.
The Boral is the branch river of the Padma. Making origin from the Padma to emerge in Charghat Upazila point of Rajshahi, the river has met with the Jamuna River in Sirajganj via Charghat, Bagha, Bagatipara, Baraigram, and different areas.
After installing the sluice gate in its origin mouth with the Padma in Charghat, the Boral River started losing its navigability. In the rainy season, some salinity is driven by low current to the Boral; over ages, salinities filled its bed.
But only few eras back, there was full tide in the river; in the rainy season, flood water would burst its banks, and submerge croplands; then there would be crops on lands connected with banks.
Farming families along Boral's banks would run well on the annually harvested crops.
There were small and broad fishes in the river. Fishermen would run their families well on fishing. Teenagers would make swimming in the river.
Small and big sailboats from different areas would ply the river. Big traders would use the river for bringing goods by boats.
A visit to Bagha, Charghat, and Bagatipara upazilas found thousands of acres of char lands and its bottom have been cultivated; onion, garlic, radish,  mug pulse, and maize have also been farmed.
In some areas of its chars, Amrupali mango, plum, guava, lemon and different fruits have been cultivated.
But farmers are happy. A farmer Anwar Hossain said, along with his ancestral land, he has cultivated crops on one acre of additional land of the Boral bed; onion and wheat have been cultivated on the extra land; the yielding has been bumper as well.
Jamnagar Union Chairman Abdul Kuddus said, very important discussion was made in the upazila's monthly coordination meeting on demarking the Boral River and its restructuring.
But the demarking could not be possible  due to lack of CS design of its full area.
He further said, he heard financial allocation has been allocated to reform Boral. He asked the government to bring back the glory of Boral by re-excavating the river.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Two-day development programmes begin in districts
5,400 farmers get agri-machinery at Sundarganj
Two murdered in 2 dists
Six fined for not wearing face masks at Paikgacha
11,000 MT potatoes to be exported from Bogura
Boral bed turned into cropland at Bagatipara
Two to die, 14 get life term in murder cases in two districts
10 injured in Noakhali pre-polls violence


Latest News
Truck crashed into police box; Man, son die
Hefazat-police clashes leave several injured in N'ganj
3 killed in Ctg road accident
Attempt to murder case: Erfan Salim's bail stayed
Reception accorded to 30 Indian members of Allied Force
RMCH surgery doctor Abdul Hannan dies of COVID-19
New Zealand thrash Bangladesh by 66 runs
Driver killed in two trucks collision
Suspected suicide bomber at Indonesia church wounds several
2 BRTC buses set on fire in Rajshahi
Most Read News
Post COVID Syndrome
For the warriors we have lost he fight against depression…
Joy of rooftop gardening
Modi pays homage to Bangabandhu in Tungipara
Hefazat blocks Dhaka-Ctg highway; daylong hartal underway
Modi offers prayers at Satkhira temple
Myanmar coup and anti-coup locked in ‘Make or Break’
Five killed as protesters clash with police, BGB in Brahmanbaria
Ex-minister Mahbubur Rahman passes away
No train to be permitted to stop at Brahmanbaria station
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft