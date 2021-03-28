Two to die, 14 get life term in murder cases in two districts

Separate courts in two days sentenced two men to death and 14 others to life term of imprisonment in different murder cases in two districts- Sunamganj and Natore.

SUNAMGANJ: A court in the district on Thursday sentenced two men to death and 13 others to life term in jail for killing two people some 20 years ago following a previous enmity in Tahirpur Upazila.

District Additional Sessions Judge Nurul Alam Mohammad Nipu pronounced the verdict in the afternoon.

The condemned convicts are Abdul Hannan alias Jatra Mia and Shamsuddin alias Shamsu Mia.

The convicts sentenced for life term in jail are Abdul Mannan, Inu Mia, Renu Mia, Hamdu Mia, Afzal Mia, Jalal Uddin, Abdun Noor, Sabuj Mia, Babul Mia, Alkas Mia, Badal Mia, Rahmat Ali and Manu Mia.

All of the convicts are residents of Kamdebpur Village under Sripur Dakkhin Union in Tahirpur Upazila of the district.

According to the prosecution, two rival groups had been at loggerheads over establishing supremacy in Kamdebpur Village for long. As a sequel to it, one of a rival group was physically assaulted by the people of another group on March 18, 2000.

An arbitration meeting was scheduled to be held the following day. On their way to attend the meeting, Arpan Ali and Motiur Rahman were critically injured when people of the rival group fired shots at them. They, later, died at Tahirpur Upazila Health Complex.

Later, a murder case was filed with Tahirpur Police Station (PS) accusing 28 people in this connection.

After completion of investigation, police submitted the chargesheet against 37 people on March 31, 2001.

During the trial, nine accused of the case died.

After long hearing of the case, the judge pronounced the verdict on Thursday.

Assistant Public Prosecutor (PP) Syed Ziaul Islam confirmed the matter.

NATORE: A court in the district on Wednesday sentenced a man to life-term in jail for killing his father in 2015.

District and Sessions Judge Abdur Rahaman Sarder delivered the verdict at noon in presence of the convict.

The condemned convict is Sentu Sarker, son of late Guljar Sarker, a resident of Natun Kalabaria Village in Bagatipara Upazila of the district.

The court also fined him Tk 20,000, and in default, he has to suffer one more year in jail.

According to the prosecution, Sentu hacked his father to death over a family dispute on January 9, 2015.

Later, the deceased's wife Noor Nahar, also the step mother of Sentu, filed a murder case with Bagatipara PS.

After investigation, police submitted the chargesheet to the court.

Following this, the judge handed down the verdict after examining the case records and witnesses.

PP Advocate Sirajul Islam confirmed the matter.

