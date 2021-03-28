Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 28 March, 2021, 2:06 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest RMCH surgery doctor Abdul Hannan dies of COVID-19      
Home Countryside

Two to die, 14 get life term in murder cases in two districts

Published : Sunday, 28 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35
Our Correspondents

Separate courts in two days sentenced two men to death and 14 others to life term of imprisonment in different murder cases in two districts- Sunamganj and Natore.
SUNAMGANJ: A court in the district on Thursday sentenced two men to death and 13 others to life term in jail for killing two people some 20 years ago following a previous enmity in Tahirpur Upazila.
District Additional Sessions Judge Nurul Alam Mohammad Nipu pronounced the verdict in the afternoon.
The condemned convicts are Abdul Hannan alias Jatra Mia and Shamsuddin alias Shamsu Mia.
The convicts sentenced for life term in jail are Abdul Mannan, Inu Mia, Renu Mia, Hamdu Mia, Afzal Mia, Jalal Uddin, Abdun Noor, Sabuj Mia, Babul Mia, Alkas Mia, Badal Mia, Rahmat Ali and Manu Mia.
All of the convicts are residents of Kamdebpur Village under Sripur Dakkhin Union in Tahirpur Upazila of the district.
According to the prosecution, two rival groups had been at loggerheads over establishing supremacy in Kamdebpur Village for long. As a sequel to it, one of a rival group was physically assaulted by the people of another group on March 18, 2000.
An arbitration meeting was scheduled to be held the following day. On their way to attend the meeting, Arpan Ali and Motiur Rahman were critically injured when people of the rival group fired shots at them. They, later, died at Tahirpur Upazila Health Complex.
Later, a murder case was filed with Tahirpur Police Station (PS) accusing 28 people in this connection.
After completion of investigation, police submitted the chargesheet against 37 people on March 31, 2001.
During the trial, nine accused of the case died.
After long hearing of the case, the judge pronounced the verdict on Thursday.
Assistant Public Prosecutor (PP) Syed Ziaul Islam confirmed the       matter.
NATORE: A court in the district on Wednesday sentenced a man to life-term in jail for killing his father in 2015.
District and Sessions Judge Abdur Rahaman Sarder delivered the verdict at noon in presence of the convict.
The condemned convict is Sentu Sarker, son of late Guljar Sarker, a resident of Natun Kalabaria Village in Bagatipara Upazila of the district.
 The court also fined him Tk 20,000, and in default, he has to suffer one more year in jail.
According to the prosecution, Sentu hacked his father to death over a family dispute on January 9, 2015.
Later, the deceased's wife Noor Nahar, also the step mother of Sentu, filed a murder case with Bagatipara PS.
After investigation, police submitted the chargesheet to the court.
Following this, the judge handed down the verdict after examining the case records and witnesses.
PP Advocate Sirajul Islam confirmed the     matter.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Two-day development programmes begin in districts
5,400 farmers get agri-machinery at Sundarganj
Two murdered in 2 dists
Six fined for not wearing face masks at Paikgacha
11,000 MT potatoes to be exported from Bogura
Boral bed turned into cropland at Bagatipara
Two to die, 14 get life term in murder cases in two districts
10 injured in Noakhali pre-polls violence


Latest News
Truck crashed into police box; Man, son die
Hefazat-police clashes leave several injured in N'ganj
3 killed in Ctg road accident
Attempt to murder case: Erfan Salim's bail stayed
Reception accorded to 30 Indian members of Allied Force
RMCH surgery doctor Abdul Hannan dies of COVID-19
New Zealand thrash Bangladesh by 66 runs
Driver killed in two trucks collision
Suspected suicide bomber at Indonesia church wounds several
2 BRTC buses set on fire in Rajshahi
Most Read News
Post COVID Syndrome
For the warriors we have lost he fight against depression…
Joy of rooftop gardening
Modi pays homage to Bangabandhu in Tungipara
Hefazat blocks Dhaka-Ctg highway; daylong hartal underway
Modi offers prayers at Satkhira temple
Myanmar coup and anti-coup locked in ‘Make or Break’
Five killed as protesters clash with police, BGB in Brahmanbaria
Ex-minister Mahbubur Rahman passes away
No train to be permitted to stop at Brahmanbaria station
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft