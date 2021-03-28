10 injured in Noakhali pre-polls violence

NOAKHALI, Mar 27: At least 10 people have been injured in clashes between supporters of two member candidates of an upcoming union parishad (UP) election in Hatiya Upazila of the district.

The incident took place at Ward No. 2 under Tamaraddi Union on Thursday night.

The UP election is scheduled to be held on April 11 where Zahed Uddin and Emran Uddin are contesting for Ward No. 2.

It was learnt that the supporters of both groups locked into several clashes at night over establishing supremacy in the area, which left 10 people from both sides injured.

Confirming the incident, Officer-in-Charge of Hatiya Police Station Abul Khair said additional police have been deployed in the area to bring the situation under control.









