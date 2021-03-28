Video
Sunday, 28 March, 2021
Countryside

Bt Brinjal gains popularity in greater Jashore region

Published : Sunday, 28 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33
Our Correspondent

A Bt Brinjal farm in Jashore. photo: observer

JASHORE, Mar 27: BARI Bt Begun (Brinjal) gains popularity in greater Jashore region.
Its four types, Bt-1, 2,3 & 4, are being cultivated largely in  greater Jashore region covering Kushtia, Jhenidaha, Chuadanga, Magura, and Narail.
For being profitable, farmers are shifting to the Bt Brinjal farming. Overall assistance is being provided by the Sarejamin Gabeshana Bibhag (SGB) of the Regional Agriculture Research Centre (RARC) in Jashore.
According to the SGB, these developed brinjal types grow well in loam soil on raised ground. Such soil and ground is available in these localities.
Farmers said, cultivating Bt begun requires soil-mulching after irrigation; later, fertiliser is mixed with soil; as a result, weeds remain under control.
If weeds are huge then it requires weeding. Necessary weeding and mulching make the root growth well.
On the basis of weather and soil, it needs five/six times of irrigation. After planting the seedlings, brinjal can be plucked within 120 to 200 days.
Under good management, it is possible to get 50-60 metric tons (MT) per hectare (ha).
Researchers said, expected production cannot be possible from cultivation of local varieties. Despite huge insecticide-spraying, 30-60 per cent yielding is damaged by pest attack.
By 2014, Bt Begum farming began at field level.
The production of the type is six times of other species. This is because it requires less spraying. The market price is good too.
Many have been benefitted after cultivation following instructions of the Bangladesh Agriculture Research Institute (BARI),.
In local variety-farming, it needs 17-20 lakh MT of insecticide-spraying. As a result, the production cost goes up; farmers cannot make good profits; besides, huge insecticide-spraying harms ecology.
BARI has developed these four types; pests cannot attack these types so easily.
Farmer Alim Uddin of Chandipur Village in Shailkupa Upazila said, Bt begum is environment-friendly; it requires no insecticide-spraying.
"I cultivated Bt begun after being requested by agriculture officials," he mentioned.
"It is profitable," he added.
He was echoed by another Azad Hossain. He said, "My neighbour Shahjahan grows local variety. He has to spray everyday from morning to afternoon. He is to count Tk 1,000 at least per day."
Shahjahan said, "Seeing spraying-free Bt begum I have decided to cultivate it in the next year."
Chief Scientific Officer of the (RARC) in Jashore Dr. Kawsar Uddin Ahmed said, "Primarily, we got it hard to interest farmers.. But now they they have been interested seeing the success."
BARI's Bt begum is the lot-changing type, he termed.
Scientific Officer of the Agriculture Research Centre in Jashore Hafizur Rahman said, "In our country about 3.5 lakh MT of brinjals are produced from 60,000 ha of land, which is 30 of the total vegetable production."
"We have organised Bt begun exhibition in Shailkupa. We saw local varieties needed huge insecticide-spraying. But BARI Bt requires no spraying.  As a result, farmers' cultivation costs remain low, and the profit is good."
"We want to make Bt begum spread across Jashore region," he maintained.


