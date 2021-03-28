Youth ‘commits suicide’ at Gouripur

GOURIPUR, MYMENSINGH, Mar 27: A young man reportedly committed suicide in Gouripur Upazila of the district on Wednesday night.

Deceased Julhas Mia, 32, son of late Moin Uddin, was a resident of Tangadhipara Village under Bokainagar Union in the upazila.

The deceased's mother Mst Jamel Khatun said Julhas had been suffering from both the physical and mental diseases for long.

However, he committed suicide by taking poison at night.

Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without autopsy.

Officer-in-Charge of Gouripur Police Station Khan Abdul Halim Siddique confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed in this connection.





