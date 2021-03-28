Video
Home Countryside

Four killed in road mishaps in 3 dists

Published : Sunday, 28 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondents

Four people including a couple were killed in separate road accidents in three districts- Gopalganj, Chapainawabganj and Rangamati, in three days.  
GOPALGANJ: A police constable was killed in a road accident in Muksudpur Upazila of the district on Saturday.
The deceased was identified as Shafiqul Islam, 55, son of late Haidar Ali, a resident of Ghonapara area.
Local sources said a microbus hit a motorcycle carrying Shafiqul in Dasherhaat area on the Dhaka-Khulna Highway at around 7am, leaving him dead on the spot.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Gopalganj General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
However, police seized the microbus and arrested its driver.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Muksudpur Police Station (PS) Abu Bakkar Miah confirmed the incident.
GOMOSTAPUR, CHAPAINAWABGANJ: A man and his wife were killed in a road accident in Gomostapur Upazila of the district on Friday.
The deceased were identified as Abdus Salam, 60, son of late Sherafat Ali, a resident of Golabari Village under Kosba Union in Nachole Upazila of the district, and his wife Rosnara, 50.
Police and the deceased's family sources said an engine-run three-wheeler (locally known as Bhutbhuti) hit a motorcycle carrying the couple in Dampura area on the Rohanpur-Adda Road in the upazila at around 5pm, leaving Abdus Salam dead on the spot and his wife seriously injured.
Rosnara was rushed to Gomostapur Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor referred her to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) following the deterioration of her condition.
Later, she died on the way to RMCH.
Filing of a case with Gomostapur PS is underway in this connection.  
KAPTAI, RANGAMATI: An auto-rickshaw driver was killed in a road accident in Kaptai Upazila of the district on Thursday evening.
The deceased was identified as Md Sumon, son of Md Nuru, a resident of Fultali Village under Raikhali Union in the upazila.
Local sources said a chander gari (local vehicle) hit an auto-rickshaw in Chandrakhona Ferry Ghat area at around 7:30pm, leaving the auto-rickshaw driver seriously injured.
Later, he died on the way to Chandraghona Christian Hospital.
Being informed, police recovered the body.
However, the driver of the chander gari fled the scene soon after the      accident.  
Chandraghona PS OC Iqbal Bahar Chowdhury confirmed the incident.


