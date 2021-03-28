85 more contract corona in Rajshahi Division

RAJSHAHI, Mar 27: Some 85 more people have contracted coronavirus in the last 24 hours, taking the total virus cases to 26,333 in the division.

Divisional Director of Health Dr Habibul Ahsan Talukder confirmed the information on Thursday noon.

Of the newly infected people, 42 are in Rajshahi, one in Naogaon, 28 in Bogura, three in Sirajganj, seven in Pabna and four in Natore districts.

Among the total infected, 24,680 people have, so far, been recovered from the virus while 400 died of it in the division till Thursday morning.







