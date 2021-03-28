Two found dead in two districts

Two people including a woman were found dead in separate incidents in two districts- Sherpur and Feni, in three days.

NALITABARI, SHERPUR: Police recovered the body of a madrasa student from the Chellakhali River in Nalitabari Upazila of the district on Friday morning.

The deceased was identified as Abdullah alias Tamim, 8, son of Mafij Uddin of Andarupara Village in the upazila.

Police and local sources said Tamim went out of the house on Thursday morning, but did not return since then.

After searching, locals suspect that he might have been drowned in the Chellakhali River.

Later, a team of divers found his body in Barobari area in the river at around 8:30am and recovered it.

However, the body was handed over to the deceased's family members.

FENI: Police recovered the hanging body of a woman from Chhagalnaiya Upazila of the district on Wednesday night.

The deceased was identified as Rahima Akhter, wife of Sub-Inspector of Chhagalnaiya Police Station (PS) Yusuf Ali Khan. She lived in a rented house with her husband in Chhagalnaiya Hospital Road area.

The deceased's husband said Rahima was a mentally-imbalanced woman.

However, the neighbours found her hanging from the ceiling at a room in the house in the evening.







