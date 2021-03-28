Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 28 March, 2021, 2:06 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest RMCH surgery doctor Abdul Hannan dies of COVID-19      
Home Countryside

Two found dead in two districts

Published : Sunday, 28 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36
Our Correspondents

Two people including a woman were found dead in separate incidents in two districts- Sherpur and Feni, in three days.  
NALITABARI, SHERPUR: Police recovered the body of a madrasa student from the Chellakhali River in Nalitabari Upazila of the district on Friday morning.
The deceased was identified as Abdullah alias Tamim, 8, son of Mafij Uddin of Andarupara Village in the upazila.
Police and local sources said Tamim went out of the house on Thursday morning, but did not return since then.
After searching, locals suspect that he might have been drowned in the Chellakhali River.
Later, a team of divers found his body in Barobari area in the river at around 8:30am and recovered it.
However, the body was handed over to the deceased's family members.
FENI: Police recovered the hanging body of a woman from Chhagalnaiya Upazila of the district on Wednesday night.
The deceased was identified as Rahima Akhter, wife of Sub-Inspector of Chhagalnaiya Police Station (PS) Yusuf Ali Khan. She lived in a rented house with her husband in Chhagalnaiya Hospital Road area.
The deceased's husband said Rahima was a mentally-imbalanced woman.
However, the neighbours found her hanging from the ceiling at a room in the house in the evening.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Two-day development programmes begin in districts
5,400 farmers get agri-machinery at Sundarganj
Two murdered in 2 dists
Six fined for not wearing face masks at Paikgacha
11,000 MT potatoes to be exported from Bogura
Boral bed turned into cropland at Bagatipara
Two to die, 14 get life term in murder cases in two districts
10 injured in Noakhali pre-polls violence


Latest News
Truck crashed into police box; Man, son die
Hefazat-police clashes leave several injured in N'ganj
3 killed in Ctg road accident
Attempt to murder case: Erfan Salim's bail stayed
Reception accorded to 30 Indian members of Allied Force
RMCH surgery doctor Abdul Hannan dies of COVID-19
New Zealand thrash Bangladesh by 66 runs
Driver killed in two trucks collision
Suspected suicide bomber at Indonesia church wounds several
2 BRTC buses set on fire in Rajshahi
Most Read News
Post COVID Syndrome
For the warriors we have lost he fight against depression…
Joy of rooftop gardening
Modi pays homage to Bangabandhu in Tungipara
Hefazat blocks Dhaka-Ctg highway; daylong hartal underway
Modi offers prayers at Satkhira temple
Myanmar coup and anti-coup locked in ‘Make or Break’
Five killed as protesters clash with police, BGB in Brahmanbaria
Ex-minister Mahbubur Rahman passes away
No train to be permitted to stop at Brahmanbaria station
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft