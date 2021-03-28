3 unnatural deaths in three districts

Three people including an elderly man died in separate unnatural incidents in three districts- Gopalganj, Jamalpur and Sirajganj, in five days.

GOPALGANJ: A construction worker died after falling from the roof of a building in the district town on Friday noon.

The deceased was identified as Zahidul Islam, 28, son of Khabirul Islam, a resident of Nishundarkhata Village in Demra Upazila of Nilphamari. He had been working in the district town for the last couple of days.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Gopalganj Sadar Police Station (PS) Md Monirul Islam said Zahidul fell from the roof of a two-storey under construction building in Nabinbag area at noon while he was working there, which left him critically injured.

He was rushed to Gopalganj 250-bed General Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to the hospital morgue for an autopsy, the OC added.

JAMALPUR: A man, who sustained burn injuries in a fire that broke out in his house in the district, has died at Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) early Wednesday.

Deceased Ikramul Islam Shuvro, 32, was a petrol trader at Rashidpur Bazar.

Police and local sources said Shuvro received critical injuries and his wife Shipra Khatun, 21, was burnt alive in a fire caused by gas cylinder explosion in their house at Rashidpur under Jamalpur Municipality on Sunday.

Shuvro was first admitted to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital and then shifted to the DMCH as his condition was deteriorated.

Jamalpur Sadar PS OC Rezaul Karim said the fire broke out in their house when a gas cylinder exploded at around 10:30am and soon spread as the petrol bottles kept in the house also caught fire.

SIRAJGANJ: An elderly worker died and another was injured while trying to extinguish a fire that broke out at a cotton factory in Sadar Upazila of the district on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Jahurul Islam Talukder, 60, son of late Osman Ali, a resident of Gunergati Village under Khoksabari Union in the upazila.

The injured worker is Mohammad Hossain.

Local sources said said Jahurul fell sick while fetching water from a tubewell to douse the fire that broke out at the factory adjacent to Ranigran Ansar Camp at around 12:30pm.

He was rushed to Sirajganj 250-bed Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib General Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Being informed, two units of fire fighters from Srajganj Fire Service Station rushed to the scene and doused the flame after half-an-hour of frantic effort.







