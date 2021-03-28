Corona jeopardises life at Rajibpur



The Bangladesh-India joint border haat in Rajibpur Upazila. photo: observer

Their daily work and trading have been remaining suspended after closing the haat one year back.

The Bangladesh-India joint border haat was closed amid corona pandemic.

Traders and almost all locals would manage their daily meals from the haat. In the last year's closing time, they have lost their all capacities to maintain their families.

According to field sources, most of them are passing days in starvation or half-a-meal condition.

While talking with the correspondent of The Daily Observer, a good number of them made unique demand for re-opening the haat considering their plight.

On July 23 in 1972, to build a firm tie between the two counties, the haat was launched on Kalaier Char between Baliyamari in Rajibpur Upazila and Ampati District of Meghalaya Raijjya of India under the sub-pillar No.-19 of the International Pillar No.-1072 at the Zero Point.

The haat was jointly inaugurated by then commerce minister Faruk Khan and India's counterpart Ananda Sharma.

In the beginning, the haat did not get so momentum. But in the middle of 2014, it became expanded in a large scale; huge employments were created , and thousands of people got business opportunities.

Businessmen like Javed Ali, Sakowar, and Shahjahan demanded said, they were doing businesses in the haat after being launched; but the haat is now closed for one year due to corona; they have no work; their days are passing in hardship.

It was also demanded by goods carriers like Arfan, Laden, Erfan, and Rashed. They said, they would earn Tk 300-400 per day as wages; their families would run those earnings, now they have no earning, and no cooking."

"We would live on fishing. Now river is dry, no fish. We have no option to survive," they mentioned.

Chhatra League's President of the upazila Saidur Rahman said, almost all people in the area were fishing community members; the haat gave them works.

He requested the authorities concerned to re-open the haat.

Union Member Babu Mia said, people in my ward are poor fishermen. Before launching the haat, they would live on fishing. Now they are passing days in hardship as the haat is closed."

If the government re-opens the haat, local people can survive, he demanded.

A member of the Haat Management Committee said, it is urgent to open the haat, adding, all in the locality have turned workless for the haat remaining closed.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Suah-ud-Daula, also chief of Border Haat Committee, said, as it is international issue, decision will be taken at the meeting between the two countries.

A meeting is going to be held soon in the coming month, he informed, adding, re-opening the haat will be decided at the meeting.





