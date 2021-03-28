Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 28 March, 2021, 2:06 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest RMCH surgery doctor Abdul Hannan dies of COVID-19      
Home Foreign News

US to help vaccinate Palestinians

Published : Sunday, 28 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40

WASHINGTON, Mar 27: The United States said Thursday it was providing $15 million to help vaccinate Palestinians against Covid-19 as Israel comes under criticism for not making greater efforts in the occupied territories.
The US Agency for International Development is providing the funding for vaccination efforts by non-governmental Catholic Relief Services in the West Bank and Gaza Strip as well as for emergency food assistance, the State Department said.
"This small step in advancing the well-being of the Palestinian people is fully in keeping with American values," State Department spokesman Ned Price said in a statement.
The step comes as President Joe Biden resumes humanitarian assistance for the Palestinians in a shift from the hawkishly pro-Israel stance of his predecessor Donald Trump.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
China warplanes enter Taiwan
US to help vaccinate Palestinians
Iran, China sign 25-year pact
US spy agencies warn Biden of possible Taliban takeover of Afghanistan
91 killed in Myanmar as junta puts on show of force
Global jabs pass 510m as WHO seeks vaccines for poor nations
Modi’s claim of arrest and Satyagraha for liberation of Bangladesh challenged
India farmers squat on railway tracks to mark four months of protests


Latest News
Truck crashed into police box; Man, son die
Hefazat-police clashes leave several injured in N'ganj
3 killed in Ctg road accident
Attempt to murder case: Erfan Salim's bail stayed
Reception accorded to 30 Indian members of Allied Force
RMCH surgery doctor Abdul Hannan dies of COVID-19
New Zealand thrash Bangladesh by 66 runs
Driver killed in two trucks collision
Suspected suicide bomber at Indonesia church wounds several
2 BRTC buses set on fire in Rajshahi
Most Read News
Post COVID Syndrome
For the warriors we have lost he fight against depression…
Joy of rooftop gardening
Modi pays homage to Bangabandhu in Tungipara
Hefazat blocks Dhaka-Ctg highway; daylong hartal underway
Modi offers prayers at Satkhira temple
Myanmar coup and anti-coup locked in ‘Make or Break’
Five killed as protesters clash with police, BGB in Brahmanbaria
Ex-minister Mahbubur Rahman passes away
No train to be permitted to stop at Brahmanbaria station
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft