US to help vaccinate Palestinians

WASHINGTON, Mar 27: The United States said Thursday it was providing $15 million to help vaccinate Palestinians against Covid-19 as Israel comes under criticism for not making greater efforts in the occupied territories.

The US Agency for International Development is providing the funding for vaccination efforts by non-governmental Catholic Relief Services in the West Bank and Gaza Strip as well as for emergency food assistance, the State Department said.

"This small step in advancing the well-being of the Palestinian people is fully in keeping with American values," State Department spokesman Ned Price said in a statement.

The step comes as President Joe Biden resumes humanitarian assistance for the Palestinians in a shift from the hawkishly pro-Israel stance of his predecessor Donald Trump. -AFP







