Global jabs pass 510m as WHO seeks vaccines for poor nations

PARIS, Mar 27: Health officials have rolled out more than 510 million coronavirus vaccine doses around the world, but with big gaps between countries the WHO on Friday appealed to richer nations to donate vaccines to help poorer ones start inoculations.

Despite the huge effort to get jabs into arms, the pandemic is still surging in Europe and Latin America -- where Brazil has now passed 300,000 deaths and Mexico 200,000.

And the deployment of vaccines is chronically unequal, with the United States accounting for more than a quarter of the global total and poorer nations lagging far behind wealthier ones.

The World Health Organization called for millions of Covid-19 vaccine doses to be donated so every country can start immunising within the first 100 days of 2021.

UN health agency chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus called for "10 million doses immediately as an urgent stop-gap measure so these 20 countries can start vaccinating their health workers and older people within the next two weeks". "We are still in the acute phase of the pandemic," added WHO technical lead Maria Van Kerkhove.

Rich EU countries are still struggling to get their inoculations into overdrive, prompting angry outbursts from France. President Emmanuel Macron said there was a "new type of world war". "We are looking in particular at Russian and Chinese attacks and attempts to gain influence through the vaccine."

However, Moscow -- whose Sputnik V shot is being rolled out in numerous countries across the world -- quickly hit back with Kremlin officials saying they "absolutely disagree". But Berlin said it would be happy to use Sputnik V if it gets approval from EU regulators.

Germany also classified the whole of France as a high-risk zone, which means travellers need to show a negative Covid test and quarantine upon arrival. France itself is stepping up travel controls with daily cases nearly doubling since the start of the month to reach over 45,000 on Thursday.

Meanwhile, some 180 of the 193 UN members have committed to ensuring equitable access to Covid-19 vaccines, the United Nations said Friday.

"We are deeply concerned that despite international agreements, initiatives, and general declarations, distribution of Covid-19 vaccines is still uneven worldwide, both among and within countries," said the political declaration, initiated by Lebanon.

Noting that many countries do not yet have access to vaccines, the signatories "stress the need for global solidarity and multilateral cooperation to increase vaccines production and distribution, on regional and global levels."

The UN-backed Covax initiative to help poorer countries access Covid-19 jabs is the "appropriate mechanism" for ensuring "fair access to vaccines for all," the text said.

The signatories "actively encourage further sharing of vaccine doses from all countries in a position to do so, to low and middle-income countries and others countries in need."

By Friday, the document had not gained the support of countries including North Korea, Myanmar, Benin, Burundi, Central African Republic, South Sudan, Syria and the Seychelles.

The Vatican and Palestine, which have observer status, also had not yet signed the declaration.

The virus has governments in all parts of the world to impose drastic restrictions -- from curfews and lockdowns, to school closures and travel bans. -AFP





