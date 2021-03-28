Modi’s claim of arrest and Satyagraha for liberation of Bangladesh challenged

NEW DELHI, Mar 27: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's claim of being arrested following Satyagraha for Bangladesh's liberation, has made a Congressman invoke the Right to Information Act, for more details.

In a tweet yesterday with hashtag 'LielikeModi', Saral Patel, national convener of the Congress social media department tweeted, " Have filed an RTI with PMO (Prime Minister's Office) seeking more details of the claims made by PM Modi during his visit to Bangladesh. I am very curious to know, under which Indian law was he arrested and which jail he was lodged at during his arrest, aren't you?''

Speaking at the Parade ground in Dhaka yesterday, PM Modi said, " I was 20-22 years old when I, along with my friends, did Satyagraha for the freedom of Bangladesh. I had even been arrested for the same."

In India, Modi is often dismissed as a "Feku", a colloquial term for somebody making tall claims. A man who introduced himself as Kamal Bagga, put out a series of tweets challenging Modi's statement. Bagga who has described himself as " unbiased and neutral" trashed Modi's claim as "Joke of the century."

Bagga did not stop at this and bombarded the BJP with a series of tweets. Sample these. " When Niel Armstrong landed on the moon, Modi was there on the moon selling tea." He added, " Modi ji voted in India's first ever General elections in 1951. He was one year old. His vote was crucial in getting Jawaharlal Nehru elected as PM." He went on to say, " Actually, Narendra Modi wanted to join the Indian Army to actually fight in the 1971 war but Indira Gandhi did not allow him to." Bagga's tweets are hilarious but hard-hitting. " When Vaso de Gama reached India by sea, he was greeted by Modi. 1983 world cup was won by Modi ji.'' and " All one needs to hear Modi claim now is that he also did Satyagraha for the independence of Pakistan."

The hashtag 'LielikeModi' provoked Srivatsa, a Congressman from the southern State of Karnataka to tweet, " Modi will soon claim that he participated in World War 1, World War 2 and Battle of Plassey.''

In a video message to Bangladesh last evening, Congress President Sonia Gandhi said, " I am personally delighted to share the pride of Sheikh Hasina and millions of her countrymen and women. We, in India have always had a special relationship with the people of Bangladesh. This has been in very large measure because of the role Indira Gandhi played in the historic events of 1971, and the deep bonds of mutual respect, admiration and deep friendship that 'Bongbondhu' and she established. 1971 was as much a transformative year for India as it was for Bangladesh."





