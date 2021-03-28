Anjan Chy, Mofizur Rahman elected President, SG of AOAB

Newly elected committee of Aviation Operators Association of Bangladesh (AOAB) has taken over the charge for 2021-2023.

Managing Director of Square Air Ltd Anjan Chowdhury and Managing Director of NOVOAIR Mofizur Rahman have been elected President and Secretary General respectively of the AOAB.

The thirteen-member executive committee formally took charge at the AOAB office recently, said a media release on Saturday.

Aviation Operators Association of Bangladesh-AOAB was established on February 25, 2012 for the development of the aviation sector of the country, said the media release. -UNB